‘Pappu Aur Tappu’: Watch Yogi Adityanath Mocking Rahul Gandhi And Akhilesh Yadav

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday took a sharp dig at opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, asserting that their presence ensures the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) victory at both the national and state levels. His remarks came in light of BJP’s recent electoral successes in the Delhi assembly elections and the Milkipur bypoll in Ayodhya.

Opposition Accused of Tarnishing India’s Image

Speaking in the state assembly, Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the opposition, particularly the Samajwadi Party (SP), accusing them of defaming the country while opposing the BJP.

“While fighting against the BJP, you have started fighting against India itself. It is unfortunate that the SP chief (Akhilesh Yadav) has stated that India can never become a developed nation,” Adityanath said, expressing his disappointment over Yadav’s comments.

Displaying a newspaper report on Yadav’s remarks, he further stated, “A political party harboring such ill will towards its own country is now seen by the people as a guarantee for BJP’s victory. Rahul Gandhi at the national level and Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh ensure BJP’s win. The recent bypoll results reaffirm this.”

Yogi Adityanath Dismisses Maha Kumbh Extension Demands

The chief minister also rejected opposition demands to extend the Maha Kumbh beyond Maha Shivratri, accusing them of hypocrisy.

“First, you claimed that the crowd numbers were exaggerated, and Akhilesh Yadav himself visited to verify it. Now, you say the crowd is too large and that the dates should be extended because people are unable to take a dip. This is double standards,” he remarked.

He further emphasized that the Maha Kumbh schedule is determined by traditional astrological calculations and cannot be altered arbitrarily.

Yogi Adityanath Mocks Akhilesh and Rahul Gandhi

Adityanath took a swipe at SP leader Shivpal Yadav, sarcastically “thanking” him for his supposed “cooperation” in the Milkipur by-election.

Mocking both Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi, he quipped, “Names have an impact. There isn’t much difference between ‘Pappu’ and ‘Tappu.’ Chachchu (Shivpal Yadav) didn’t choose that name for no reason. He may be quiet now, but when the time comes, he will show his true colors.”

Adityanath asserted that the people of India and Uttar Pradesh have rejected divisive politics, highlighting BJP’s electoral victories across multiple states.

Opposition Accused of Selective Acceptance of Election Results

Taking another jab at the opposition, Adityanath criticized their selective acceptance of electoral outcomes.

“If you win Karhal, it’s your victory. But if the BJP wins Kundarki and Katehri, you refuse to accept the result. This shows that you do not believe in India’s constitutional system and are insulting the electorate,” he said.

Adityanath accused the Samajwadi Party of running a misinformation campaign against the Maha Kumbh.

Displaying newspaper clippings, he said, “Misinformation has limits, but the SP has crossed all boundaries in its quest to defame this event. You claimed there was a stampede and that thousands were missing due to government mismanagement. You wrote that no one knows who is alive and who is dead, and that 35 people were missing just from two divisions in Gorakhpur.”

Refuting these allegations, he presented official data showing that digital tracking had helped reunite over 8,700 lost pilgrims with their families on Mauni Amavasya, while 598 people were reunited between January 13-15 and 813 between February 2-4.

