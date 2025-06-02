Home
Paraguay President Santiago Pena Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi, Holds Talks With PM Modi At Hyderabad House

President Pena, who arrived in New Delhi on Sunday, was accorded a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour at the Palam Air Force Station.

Paraguay President Santiago Pena Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi, Holds Talks With PM Modi At Hyderabad House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Paraguay President Santiago Pena Palacios on Monday at Hyderabad House, as part of the Paraguayan leader’s first official State Visit to India.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Paraguay President Santiago Pena Palacios on Monday at Hyderabad House, as part of the Paraguayan leader’s first official State Visit to India. The high-level meeting marks a major step in strengthening the growing India-Paraguay bilateral relationship.

Earlier in the day, President Palacios paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, laying a wreath at the memorial. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) shared the moment on X, noting, “Honouring the values of peace & non-violence. President Santiago Pena Palacios of Paraguay paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat today.”

President Pena, who arrived in New Delhi on Sunday, was accorded a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour at the Palam Air Force Station. He was warmly received by Minister of State for External Affairs Harsh Vardhan Malhotra. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal welcomed the visiting dignitary on social media, writing, “Bienvenido, President @SantiPenap! This visit will provide an opportunity to strengthen the relationship.”

The three-day visit, scheduled from June 2 to June 4, includes a series of diplomatic engagements aimed at deepening cooperation in trade, agriculture, health, pharmaceuticals, information technology, and innovation. President Pena is accompanied by a high-level delegation of ministers, senior officials, and business leaders.

During the Delhi leg of the visit, President Pena will engage in comprehensive talks with Prime Minister Modi to review the full spectrum of bilateral ties. PM Modi is also hosting a lunch in his honour. President Droupadi Murmu is expected to meet President Pena and host a state banquet. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar are also scheduled to call on the Paraguayan President.

Travel to Mumbai

Following the meetings in the capital, President Pena will travel to Mumbai, where he is slated to interact with state political leadership, business and industry stakeholders, startups, and technology innovators.

India and Paraguay established diplomatic ties on September 13, 1961, and have since maintained warm and friendly relations. Paraguay is considered a key partner for India in Latin America, with strong collaboration in sectors such as automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and renewable energy. Indian companies have a growing presence in Paraguay, while Paraguayan firms are also exploring joint ventures in India.

Both nations align on several global issues, including support for United Nations reforms, climate action, the promotion of renewable energy, and counter-terrorism efforts.

The ongoing State Visit is expected to provide fresh momentum to India-Paraguay relations, with a focus on expanding political dialogue, economic engagement, and cultural exchange.

