‘Parast Ho Jao Par Dhol Bajao’: India Hits Back at Pakistan’s Claims of ‘Victory’ After Ceasefire Request

In a strongly worded statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs accused Pakistan of spinning narratives after suffering military setbacks, saying that Islamabad has a habit of "beating victory drums" even in the face of defeat.

Speaking at a press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made it clear that the ceasefire understanding between the two nations came only after Pakistan reached out, following significant damage caused by India’s Operation Sindoor.

“Claiming Victory After Defeat Is an Old Habit”: Jaiswal

When asked who initiated the peace talks, Jaiswal replied firmly, saying Pakistan was the one that contacted India after the operation’s success. He said this was not the first time Pakistan had tried to claim victory even after losing.

“Claiming victory is an old habit. They did the same in 1971, 1975 and 1999 Kargil War as well. Dhol bajane ka Pakistan ka purana ravaiyya hai. Parast ho jaye lekin dhol bajao,” Jaiswal said, using a Hindi phrase that translates to “Get defeated but keep on beating the drums.”

India Points to Satellite Evidence to Back Its Claims

Jaiswal also urged people to look at satellite images of the damage caused during the recent military exchanges. He suggested that the images would make it obvious who had suffered more losses and who was truly in need of the ceasefire.

He stated that this approach marked a “new normal” for India, where any cross-border terrorist action would now be answered swiftly and strongly. India, he said, would no longer stay silent in the face of provocations.

“Pakistan Called First”: DGMO Reached Out After Major Losses

Jaiswal backed up his claim by pointing to earlier briefings by defence officials. According to him, on the morning of May 10, Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) had contacted his Indian counterpart and requested the two sides to come to an understanding. This call came after multiple Pakistani military targets were knocked out during the Indian strikes.

No Room for Nuclear Blackmail, Says India

The MEA spokesperson also addressed talk of nuclear threats coming from across the border. He made it clear that India would not be intimidated by such tactics, reaffirming the country’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

“We will not respond to any nuclear blackmail when it comes to dealing with cross-border terrorism,” Jaiswal said, adding that India remains firm and unshaken in its strategy to counter terrorism.

India Maintains All Strikes Were Within Conventional Boundaries

Jaiswal emphasized that the Indian military’s actions under Operation Sindoor were fully within conventional military norms. He also pointed out that several foreign nations had backed India’s right to defend itself and had condemned Pakistan’s actions.

India, he said, had acted in line with international expectations and had only responded to provocations and terrorist threats.