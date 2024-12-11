Home
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Parbhani Violence: Prohibitory Orders Enforced Amid Constitution Replica Vandalism Protests

Parbhani Violence: Prohibitory Orders Enforced Amid Constitution Replica Vandalism Protests

Central Maharashtra’s Parbhani city witnessed a second day of violent protests on Wednesday following the vandalism of a Constitution replica near the Parbhani railway station. The incident triggered widespread unrest, prompting authorities to impose prohibitory orders under Section 144, banning public gatherings, and deploy the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) to restore order.

Tensions Erupt Over Constitution Replica Vandalism

The unrest began when a glass-encased cement replica of the Indian Constitution, located near a statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, was discovered vandalized on Tuesday. The act led to outrage among Ambedkarite groups, who organized protests and called for a citywide bandh.

Despite the arrest of a suspect in connection with the vandalism, protests intensified on Wednesday. Demonstrators set PVC pipes on fire near a shop, forcing the police to use tear gas to disperse the mob. Acting Superintendent of Police Yeshwant Kale confirmed the situation escalated as protesters demanded swift action to identify and punish those responsible for the desecration.

Violence at the District Collector’s Office

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Parbhani district collector’s office, where some activists, including women, stormed the premises, damaging furniture, window panes, and other property. Inspector General of Police Shahji Umap stated that while protesters initially intended to present a memorandum to the collector, the demonstration devolved into acts of vandalism, including the destruction of shop signboards, CCTV cameras, and the burning of tires on roads.

The bandh extended to nearby areas, including Vasmat, where protests disrupted daily activities. On Tuesday evening, demonstrators blocked railway tracks at Parbhani station, even assaulting the loco-pilot of the Nandigram Express.

Prominent leaders and activists condemned both the desecration of the Constitution replica and the ensuing violence.

  • Varsha Gaikwad, an Ambedkarite leader and Lok Sabha MP, called for a thorough investigation, emphasizing that those responsible must face strict punishment.
  • Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar criticized the government and local authorities for their delayed response, suggesting that timely action could have averted the unrest.
  • Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray condemned the desecration and urged protesters to remain peaceful while demanding justice.

Police Appeals for Calm

Inspector General Umap urged citizens not to resort to violence or target public property, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace during protests. Authorities have vowed to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the vandalism and the subsequent unrest, assuring accountability for those involved.

As Parbhani grapples with these tensions, the incident has sparked broader discussions about respect for national symbols and the role of peaceful protest in upholding constitutional values.

