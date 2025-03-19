Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Parents Claim Death Penalty For Daughter Who Killed Her Merchant Navy Husband With Help Of Her Lover

Parents Claim Death Penalty For Daughter Who Killed Her Merchant Navy Husband With Help Of Her Lover

The parents of Muskan Rastogi, who has been arrested for the brutal murder of her husband, ex-Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput, have expressed deep anguish over her actions.

Parents Claim Death Penalty For Daughter Who Killed Her Merchant Navy Husband With Help Of Her Lover


The parents of Muskan Rastogi, who has been arrested for the brutal murder of her husband, ex-Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput, have expressed deep anguish over her actions. They stated that she betrayed a man who had given up everything for her, including his family and career.

Muskan’s father, Pramod Rastogi, has demanded the death penalty for both his 27-year-old daughter and her alleged lover, Sahil Shukla (25). The two are accused of stabbing Saurabh to death, dismembering his body, and disposing of it in a cement-filled drum.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What Happened?

Saurabh Rajput, 29, had been working in a bakery in London and returned to Meerut on February 24 to celebrate Muskan’s birthday. Just days later, he fell victim to a horrific crime.

Muskan Rastogi, a woman from Meerut, meticulously planned the murder of her husband, Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput, by manipulating her boyfriend, Sahil Shukla, into believing that his deceased mother was communicating with him via Snapchat, according to police reports.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Investigations revealed that Muskan had been plotting the crime since November. As part of her preparation, she purchased two knives for ₹800, telling the shopkeeper that they were meant for cutting chicken.

To execute her plan, Muskan faked anxiety symptoms to visit a doctor and obtain medication to sedate Saurabh before carrying out the murder. Her parents have claimed that both Muskan and Sahil were habitual drug users, and they allegedly killed Saurabh fearing that he would interfere with their drug habits.

Muskan’s mother, Kavita Rastogi, expressed her heartbreak, saying, “It would have been better if she was never born.” The family also pledged full support to Saurabh’s grieving relatives in their fight for justice.

A Troubled Marriage and a Fatal Betrayal

Muskan’s parents revealed that their daughter’s marriage had been strained since 2016, particularly due to tensions with her in-laws.

“Saurabh deeply loved Muskan and even distanced himself from his wealthy family for her,” Kavita shared. However, she claimed that Muskan became involved with Sahil Shukla, who introduced her to drugs, leading to drastic weight loss and erratic behavior.

Pramod Rastogi was resolute in his stance, stating, “She has lost the right to live.”

Saurabh’s mother, Renu Devi, recounted how Muskan had isolated her son from his family, forcing them to live separately in a rented home. “I endured everything for my son’s happiness, and now she has taken his life,” she lamented.

Saurabh had been missing since March 4, prompting his brother to file a complaint. Muskan and Sahil were arrested on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, a local court sent them to 14-day judicial custody.

 

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Father Says There’s A Link With His Son’s And Disha Salian’s Death

Filed under

Muskan Rastogi

newsx

Parents Claim Death Penalty For Daughter Who Killed Her Merchant Navy Husband With Help Of...
The Fed keeps interest ra

Federal Reserve Holds Interest Rates Steady, Stocks Rally On Prospect of Cuts
newsx

Electric Vehicle Prices To Match Petrol Vehicles Within Six Months, Claims Nitin Gadkari
newsx

Bharat Ratna For Sunita Williams? West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Urges
Heavy police presence at

What’s Happening at Bayside High School? Large Police Presence Amid Potential Threat Investigation
Rapper Bricc Baby arreste

Big U On Run? Bricc Baby & Others Arrested In Major Gang Bust
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Federal Reserve Holds Interest Rates Steady, Stocks Rally On Prospect of Cuts

Federal Reserve Holds Interest Rates Steady, Stocks Rally On Prospect of Cuts

Electric Vehicle Prices To Match Petrol Vehicles Within Six Months, Claims Nitin Gadkari

Electric Vehicle Prices To Match Petrol Vehicles Within Six Months, Claims Nitin Gadkari

Bharat Ratna For Sunita Williams? West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Urges

Bharat Ratna For Sunita Williams? West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Urges

What’s Happening at Bayside High School? Large Police Presence Amid Potential Threat Investigation

What’s Happening at Bayside High School? Large Police Presence Amid Potential Threat Investigation

Big U On Run? Bricc Baby & Others Arrested In Major Gang Bust

Big U On Run? Bricc Baby & Others Arrested In Major Gang Bust

Entertainment

Big U On Run? Bricc Baby & Others Arrested In Major Gang Bust

Big U On Run? Bricc Baby & Others Arrested In Major Gang Bust

Kanye West Targets Jay-Z, Beyoncé, And Their Children In Social Media Outburst

Kanye West Targets Jay-Z, Beyoncé, And Their Children In Social Media Outburst

Anurag Kashyap Calls Out Netflix India’s Hypocrisy Over Not Supporting Indian Content: Fingers Crossed For A Better Future

Anurag Kashyap Calls Out Netflix India’s Hypocrisy Over Not Supporting Indian Content: Fingers Crossed For

Trouble In Paradise? Selena Gomez And Her Fiance Benny Blanco Put A Pause On Their Wedding Plans- Here’s Why!

Trouble In Paradise? Selena Gomez And Her Fiance Benny Blanco Put A Pause On Their

I Followed Him Back: Sobhita Dhulipala Reveals How A Simple Instagram Exchange Kickstarted Their Love Story

I Followed Him Back: Sobhita Dhulipala Reveals How A Simple Instagram Exchange Kickstarted Their Love

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips