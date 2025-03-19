Parents Claim Death Penalty For Daughter Who Killed Her Merchant Navy Husband With Help Of Her Lover

The parents of Muskan Rastogi, who has been arrested for the brutal murder of her husband, ex-Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput, have expressed deep anguish over her actions.

Muskan’s father, Pramod Rastogi, has demanded the death penalty for both his 27-year-old daughter and her alleged lover, Sahil Shukla (25). The two are accused of stabbing Saurabh to death, dismembering his body, and disposing of it in a cement-filled drum.

What Happened?

Saurabh Rajput, 29, had been working in a bakery in London and returned to Meerut on February 24 to celebrate Muskan’s birthday. Just days later, he fell victim to a horrific crime.

Muskan Rastogi, a woman from Meerut, meticulously planned the murder of her husband, Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput, by manipulating her boyfriend, Sahil Shukla, into believing that his deceased mother was communicating with him via Snapchat, according to police reports.

Investigations revealed that Muskan had been plotting the crime since November. As part of her preparation, she purchased two knives for ₹800, telling the shopkeeper that they were meant for cutting chicken.

To execute her plan, Muskan faked anxiety symptoms to visit a doctor and obtain medication to sedate Saurabh before carrying out the murder. Her parents have claimed that both Muskan and Sahil were habitual drug users, and they allegedly killed Saurabh fearing that he would interfere with their drug habits.

Muskan’s mother, Kavita Rastogi, expressed her heartbreak, saying, “It would have been better if she was never born.” The family also pledged full support to Saurabh’s grieving relatives in their fight for justice.

A Troubled Marriage and a Fatal Betrayal

Muskan’s parents revealed that their daughter’s marriage had been strained since 2016, particularly due to tensions with her in-laws.

“Saurabh deeply loved Muskan and even distanced himself from his wealthy family for her,” Kavita shared. However, she claimed that Muskan became involved with Sahil Shukla, who introduced her to drugs, leading to drastic weight loss and erratic behavior.

Pramod Rastogi was resolute in his stance, stating, “She has lost the right to live.”

Saurabh’s mother, Renu Devi, recounted how Muskan had isolated her son from his family, forcing them to live separately in a rented home. “I endured everything for my son’s happiness, and now she has taken his life,” she lamented.

Saurabh had been missing since March 4, prompting his brother to file a complaint. Muskan and Sahil were arrested on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, a local court sent them to 14-day judicial custody.

