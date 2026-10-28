LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Parents Were Out, 17-Year-Old Hangs Herself After She Was Home Alone; No Suicide Note Found – What Mother Suspects?

Parents Were Out, 17-Year-Old Hangs Herself After She Was Home Alone; No Suicide Note Found – What Mother Suspects?

A 17-year-old Class XII student was found hanging at her home in Delhi’s Wazirpur JJ Colony. Her family suspects foul play as police investigate.

Delhi Class XII Student Found Dead, Family Suspects Foul Play
Delhi Class XII Student Found Dead, Family Suspects Foul Play

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-10-28 14:52 IST

A 17-year-old Class XII student was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her home in Wazirpur JJ Colony in northwest Delhi, prompting a police investigation after her family suspected foul play. The girl, who studied at a Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, was alone at the residence when the incident took place, as her family members were away. She was rushed to DCB Hospital after a police control room (PCR) call, but doctors declared her dead on arrival, a police officer said.

Delhi police probe family’s suspicion of foul play

Reports say that according to the girl’s mother, her daughter was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside the house. The family’s suspicion has led police to examine the circumstances surrounding the teenager’s death rather than rule out any possibility at this stage.

You Might Be Interested In

No suicide note was recovered from the scene, police said. Investigators are looking into all possible angles as part of the ongoing enquiry into the death in Delhi.

Delhi student’s body sent for post-mortem examination

As per reports, after she was declared dead at DCB Hospital, the girl’s body was sent to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The report is expected to form part of the investigation into the circumstances of her death.

Police have initiated an enquiry and said further investigation is underway. No conclusion about the cause or circumstances of the teenager’s death has been established in the information released so far.

Another Delhi Class XII student’s death under investigation

The latest case comes days after another 17-year-old Class XII student was found dead behind the guard room of a government school in Krishna Nagar, east Delhi, on October 24. Police were investigating the circumstances of her death, examining a purported suicide note and checking the school’s security arrangements. The two cases are separate, and no link between them has been reported.

Also Read: Caught on Camera: Woman Creates Scene at Almora Collectorate After Discovering Lover Is Married, 4-5 Police Personnel Carry Her Down the Stairs    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Parents Were Out, 17-Year-Old Hangs Herself After She Was Home Alone; No Suicide Note Found – What Mother Suspects?
Tags: crime newsDelhi Newslatest newstrending newsviral news

RELATED News

Nico Digital PR Partners with Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad to Drive Integrated Communications for Kolkata’s Landmark Dussehra Celebrations

48 Amrita researchers feature in World’s Top 2% Scientists list

NoBroker Interiors Opens Second Pune Experience Centre in Kharadi, Plans 2 More in 2027

Beyond the Screen: STANFEST 2026 Brings Gaming, Technology and Entertainment Together

Clicks Are Falling, Agents Are Running Campaigns, and Stacks Are Shrinking: TechDogs’ MarTech Code Decodes Marketing’s New Rules

LATEST NEWS

WPL 2027 Auction Player List: 146 Players, 27 Slots Up For Grabs | Check Date, Venue, Time And All Details

Parents Were Out, 17-Year-Old Hangs Herself After She Was Home Alone; No Suicide Note Found – What Mother Suspects?

Watch Video: ‘Kahan Hai Re Gunjan, Le Ja Mithaiyan!’ Neeraj Kumar Takes a Dig at Bahubali Anant Singh After MLC Election Win, What Did He Say?

Uorfi Javed Gets Into Heated Argument With Security Guard Over Home Shoot, Shares Society Notice

Clicks Are Falling, Agents Are Running Campaigns, and Stacks Are Shrinking: TechDogs’ MarTech Code Decodes Marketing’s New Rules

COLORFUL India Successfully Concludes Pan-India Channel Partners Meet in Goa

Hareem Shah Viral MMS: Former Friends, Phone Passwords And A Leak That Sparked A Scandal – What Happened?

Sri Lanka vs England, 6th ODI, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

Beyond the Clear Coat: Avery Dennison Fuses Molecular Armor with Living Color in Next-Gen PPF Breakthrough

Ramayana Gets Hollywood Spotlight Ahead Of Diwali Release, Namit Malhotra Calls It ‘Ultimate Moment For Indian Cinema’

Parents Were Out, 17-Year-Old Hangs Herself After She Was Home Alone; No Suicide Note Found – What Mother Suspects?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Parents Were Out, 17-Year-Old Hangs Herself After She Was Home Alone; No Suicide Note Found – What Mother Suspects?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Parents Were Out, 17-Year-Old Hangs Herself After She Was Home Alone; No Suicide Note Found – What Mother Suspects?
Parents Were Out, 17-Year-Old Hangs Herself After She Was Home Alone; No Suicide Note Found – What Mother Suspects?
Parents Were Out, 17-Year-Old Hangs Herself After She Was Home Alone; No Suicide Note Found – What Mother Suspects?
Parents Were Out, 17-Year-Old Hangs Herself After She Was Home Alone; No Suicide Note Found – What Mother Suspects?
Parents Were Out, 17-Year-Old Hangs Herself After She Was Home Alone; No Suicide Note Found – What Mother Suspects?

QUICK LINKS