Parents Were Out, 17-Year-Old Hangs Herself After She Was Home Alone; No Suicide Note Found – What Mother Suspects?

A 17-year-old Class XII student was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her home in Wazirpur JJ Colony in northwest Delhi, prompting a police investigation after her family suspected foul play. The girl, who studied at a Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, was alone at the residence when the incident took place, as her family members were away. She was rushed to DCB Hospital after a police control room (PCR) call, but doctors declared her dead on arrival, a police officer said.

Delhi police probe family’s suspicion of foul play

Reports say that according to the girl’s mother, her daughter was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside the house. The family’s suspicion has led police to examine the circumstances surrounding the teenager’s death rather than rule out any possibility at this stage.

No suicide note was recovered from the scene, police said. Investigators are looking into all possible angles as part of the ongoing enquiry into the death in Delhi.

Delhi student’s body sent for post-mortem examination

As per reports, after she was declared dead at DCB Hospital, the girl’s body was sent to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The report is expected to form part of the investigation into the circumstances of her death.

Police have initiated an enquiry and said further investigation is underway. No conclusion about the cause or circumstances of the teenager’s death has been established in the information released so far.

Another Delhi Class XII student’s death under investigation

The latest case comes days after another 17-year-old Class XII student was found dead behind the guard room of a government school in Krishna Nagar, east Delhi, on October 24. Police were investigating the circumstances of her death, examining a purported suicide note and checking the school’s security arrangements. The two cases are separate, and no link between them has been reported.

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