Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 Now Streaming: Where And How To Watch PM Modi’s Interaction

Addressing exam stress, career choices, and study techniques, PM Modi encouraged students to stay confident and tackle challenges one at a time.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 Now Streaming: Where And How To Watch PM Modi’s Interaction


The eighth edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s annual student interaction program, Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2025, took place on February 10 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Addressing concerns about exam stress, career choices, and effective study techniques, PM Modi engaged in a lively discussion with students, parents, and teachers from across the country.

Where To Watch Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025

For those who missed the live broadcast, PPC 2025 is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The session was also broadcast live on Doordarshan, YouTube, and social media platforms of the Education Ministry, PMO, and Press Information Bureau (PIB). Schools across the country organized screenings to encourage participation among students.

The next session, featuring Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, is set to air on February 12, with additional guest speakers from various fields expected to join future episodes.

Record-Breaking Participation

This year’s PPC saw an overwhelming response, with over 3.30 crore students, 20.71 lakh teachers, and 5.51 lakh parents registering for the event.

Key Takeaways From The Session

During the session, PM Modi advised students to approach exams with confidence, likening exam stress to a batsman facing a fast bowler in cricket. He encouraged students to stay focused, tackle challenges one at a time, and not let pressure affect their performance.

Adding a personal touch to the interaction, the Prime Minister distributed sesame-jaggery sweets to students and engaged in light-hearted conversations. In response to a question from a student in Bihar about leadership, he humorously remarked that it’s impossible for a Bihari student to avoid discussing politics. Other topics covered included the benefits of Surya Namaskar, environmental consciousness, and improving handwriting. PM Modi reiterated the importance of holistic learning and mental well-being alongside academic excellence.

Pariksha Pe Charcha continues to be a crucial initiative in helping students navigate academic pressures while fostering a positive learning environment. With its growing popularity, the event remains a key platform for addressing the concerns of young minds across the country.

Amazon Prime Pariksha Pe Charcha

