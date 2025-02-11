Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Deepika Padukone To Engage With Students On Importance Of Mental Health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the eighth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' on Monday by engaging with students at Delhi’s historic Sunder Nursery. During the session, he shared valuable advice on managing exam stress, the benefits of meditation, and developing leadership skills.

The second episode of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025’, set to air on Wednesday, will feature Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone as she interacts with students about the importance of mental health and well-being. A video shared by the actress offers a glimpse of the event, where she emphasizes the significance of mental wellness, particularly in the context of education.

Encouraging Students to Express Themselves

The video begins with a student asking Ms. Padukone about ways to improve their mental health. In response, she advises students to always express their emotions rather than suppressing them, whether with family or friends.

“Always express, never suppress. Be it with anybody,” she said.

The 39-year-old actress will also open up about her own battle with depression during the episode, sharing her journey and insights with students.

Gratitude to Prime Minister Modi

Expressing her appreciation for the platform, Ms. Padukone said:

“I want to thank our Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving us this platform to come out as warriors, not worriers. I want to wish all of you the very best.”

She also took to Instagram to announce the upcoming episode, stating:

“‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ is back with its 8th edition! And this time, we’ll also be discussing the importance of mental health. Thank you, Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi, for your commitment to this cause. I look forward to launching our episode… #PPC2025.”

Among the most common topics #ExamWarriors want to discuss is mental health and wellbeing. Therefore, this year’s Pariksha Pe Charcha has an episode specially dedicated to this topic which will play tomorrow, 12th February. And we have @deepikapadukone, who is very passionate… https://t.co/rO5aJUzSyL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 11, 2025

Prime Minister Modi Kicks Off 8th Edition

Notable Personalities at ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025’

Apart from Deepika Padukone, the event will also feature a host of famous personalities, including:

Bollywood actors Vikrant Massey and Bhumi Pednekar

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev

Boxer Mary Kom

Paralympic athlete Avani Lekhara

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar

Social media influencer FoodPharmer (Revant Himatsingka)

Tech expert Technical Guruji (Gaurav Chaudhary)

Business leaders Sonali Sabharwal and Radhika Gupta

About ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’

Launched in 2018, ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ is an annual event aimed at helping students from classes 6 to 12 manage exam stress and pressure. The interactive program provides students with the opportunity to ask PM Modi questions and receive guidance on handling academic challenges.

The online registration for ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025’ began on December 14, 2024, and concluded on January 14, 2025. This year, 36 students from each state and union territory have been selected for a face-to-face interaction with the Prime Minister.

PM Modi Highlights Mental Health Focus

In a post on X, PM Modi referred to the participating students as “exam warriors” and emphasized their eagerness to discuss mental health and well-being.

“Therefore, this year’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ has an episode specially dedicated to this topic which will play tomorrow, 12th February. And we have @deepikapadukone, who is very passionate about this subject, talking about it,” he stated.

As the event continues to inspire students nationwide, the focus on mental health adds another crucial dimension to the conversation, making ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025’ more impactful than ever.