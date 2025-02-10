Pariksha Pe Charcha: PM Modi Set To Lead The First Session Of PPC’s 8th Edition Today

The much-anticipated eighth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' (PPC) is set to take place today at 11 a.m., with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the session. This annual event provides students with valuable guidance on stress management and overcoming exam anxiety.

The much-anticipated eighth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ (PPC) is set to take place Today at 11 a.m., with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the session. This annual event provides students with valuable guidance on stress management and overcoming exam anxiety.

PM Modi Shares Teaser Ahead of Event

A day before the event, PM Modi shared a ‘teaser’ on social media, offering a glimpse of the lighthearted interactions he will have with students during the session.

Let's help our #ExamWarriors overcome exam stress. Do watch 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' at 11 AM tomorrow, 10th February. #PPC2025 pic.twitter.com/7Win0bF8fD
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 9, 2025

“Let’s help our #ExamWarriors overcome exam stress. Do watch ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ at 11 AM tomorrow, 10th February. #PPC2025,” PM Modi posted on X, encouraging students and parents to join the event.

In the video, PM Modi explained how a top-class batsman stays focused on the ball while blocking out distractions. The teaser also featured students showcasing unique skills, including the flower clapping technique and a recitation of a couplet. The clip concluded with students expressing their excitement, saying, “Very excited for Pariksha Pe Charcha.”

A Star-Studded Panel to Inspire Students

This year’s Pariksha Pe Charcha will bring together renowned personalities from various fields, offering students valuable life lessons beyond academics. The panel includes:

Spiritual leader Sadhguru

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey, and Bhumi Pednekar

Sports icons Mary Kom, Avani Lekhara, and Suhas Yathiraj

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar

Entrepreneur Radhika Gupta

Digital influencer Technical Guruji

These guests will share their experiences and offer insights on personal growth, mental resilience, and handling stress effectively.

Pariksha Pe Charcha: A Record-Breaking Initiative

This year, 36 students from across India have been selected to participate. These students come from state and UT board government schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Sainik Schools, Eklavya Model Residential Schools, CBSE, and Navodaya Vidyalayas.

The 8th edition of PPC continues to set new milestones. Over 5 crore students from all states and union territories have participated in this initiative, making it one of the most engaging student-oriented programs in the country.

With an impressive lineup of guests and PM Modi’s guidance, this year’s Pariksha Pe Charcha promises to be an inspiring and impactful event for students nationwide.