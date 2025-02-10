Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Pariksha Pe Charcha: PM Modi Set To Lead The First Session Of PPC’s 8th Edition Today

The much-anticipated eighth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' (PPC) is set to take place today at 11 a.m., with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the session. This annual event provides students with valuable guidance on stress management and overcoming exam anxiety.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Pariksha Pe Charcha: PM Modi Set To Lead The First Session Of PPC’s 8th Edition Today

The much-anticipated eighth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' is set to take place today, with PM Modi leading the session


The much-anticipated eighth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ (PPC) is set to take place Today at 11 a.m., with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the session. This annual event provides students with valuable guidance on stress management and overcoming exam anxiety.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

PM Modi Shares Teaser Ahead of Event

A day before the event, PM Modi shared a ‘teaser’ on social media, offering a glimpse of the lighthearted interactions he will have with students during the session.

“Let’s help our #ExamWarriors overcome exam stress. Do watch ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ at 11 AM tomorrow, 10th February. #PPC2025,” PM Modi posted on X, encouraging students and parents to join the event.

In the video, PM Modi explained how a top-class batsman stays focused on the ball while blocking out distractions. The teaser also featured students showcasing unique skills, including the flower clapping technique and a recitation of a couplet. The clip concluded with students expressing their excitement, saying, “Very excited for Pariksha Pe Charcha.”

A Star-Studded Panel to Inspire Students

This year’s Pariksha Pe Charcha will bring together renowned personalities from various fields, offering students valuable life lessons beyond academics. The panel includes:

  • Spiritual leader Sadhguru
  • Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey, and Bhumi Pednekar
  • Sports icons Mary Kom, Avani Lekhara, and Suhas Yathiraj
  • Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar
  • Entrepreneur Radhika Gupta
  • Digital influencer Technical Guruji

These guests will share their experiences and offer insights on personal growth, mental resilience, and handling stress effectively.

Pariksha Pe Charcha: A Record-Breaking Initiative

This year, 36 students from across India have been selected to participate. These students come from state and UT board government schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Sainik Schools, Eklavya Model Residential Schools, CBSE, and Navodaya Vidyalayas.

The 8th edition of PPC continues to set new milestones. Over 5 crore students from all states and union territories have participated in this initiative, making it one of the most engaging student-oriented programs in the country.

With an impressive lineup of guests and PM Modi’s guidance, this year’s Pariksha Pe Charcha promises to be an inspiring and impactful event for students nationwide.

ALSO READ: Arvind Kejriwal Reacts To AAP’s Lose In Delhi Elections 2025, ‘We Accept The Mandate’

Filed under

Pariksha Pe Charcha PM Modi

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Elon Musk Backs British MP Slamming A London Station With Bengali Signage: Station Name Should Be In English Only

Elon Musk Backs British MP Slamming A London Station With Bengali Signage: Station Name Should...

Mizoram’s Lengpui Airport Transfer To IAF Sparks Political Clash

Mizoram’s Lengpui Airport Transfer To IAF Sparks Political Clash

71.24 Diamond Carats, 1,600 Hours Of Craft Work: Priyanka Chopra’s Stunning Necklace For Brother’s Wedding Steals The Show

71.24 Diamond Carats, 1,600 Hours Of Craft Work: Priyanka Chopra’s Stunning Necklace For Brother’s Wedding...

Pariksha Pe Charcha: Stress Management Became A key Message During PM Modi’s Eight PPC Session

Pariksha Pe Charcha: Stress Management Became A key Message During PM Modi’s Eight PPC Session

Mahakumbh 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Takes Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam

Mahakumbh 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Takes Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam

Entertainment

71.24 Diamond Carats, 1,600 Hours Of Craft Work: Priyanka Chopra’s Stunning Necklace For Brother’s Wedding Steals The Show

71.24 Diamond Carats, 1,600 Hours Of Craft Work: Priyanka Chopra’s Stunning Necklace For Brother’s Wedding

Are You Going To Die? Asked Saif Ali Khan’s Son Taimur When The Actor Got Stabbed With Knife Multiple Times

Are You Going To Die? Asked Saif Ali Khan’s Son Taimur When The Actor Got

Who Was Ajith Vijayan? Bangalore Days Actor Dies At 57

Who Was Ajith Vijayan? Bangalore Days Actor Dies At 57

Why Was Kendrick Lamar Not Paid Anything For His Viral Halftime Performance At Super Bowl 2025?

Why Was Kendrick Lamar Not Paid Anything For His Viral Halftime Performance At Super Bowl

Watch Video: Man With A Palestinian Flag Interrupts Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Performance, Security Chases Him Off Stage

Watch Video: Man With A Palestinian Flag Interrupts Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Performance, Security Chases

Lifestyle

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox