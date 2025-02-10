Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Pariksha Pe Charcha: Stress Management Became A key Message During PM Modi’s Eight PPC Session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with students today as part of his annual initiative, Pariksha Pe Charcha, aimed at easing exam-related stress and providing valuable insights to students, teachers, and parents.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Pariksha Pe Charcha: Stress Management Became A key Message During PM Modi’s Eight PPC Session

PM Narendra Modi interacted with students today as part of his annual initiative, Pariksha Pe Charcha, aimed at easing exam-related stress


Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with students today as part of his annual initiative, Pariksha Pe Charcha, aimed at easing exam-related stress and providing valuable insights to students, teachers, and parents.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Tradition Since 2018

The initiative, which began in 2018, has grown in popularity over the years. This year marks the 8th edition of the event, drawing an overwhelming response from students across the country.

Massive Participation Across India

With more than three crore registrations, the 2024 edition witnessed record-breaking engagement. A total of 36 students from different states and Union Territories, representing various government schools, were selected to interact directly with the Prime Minister.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Through this platform, PM Modi continues to inspire young minds, addressing their concerns and offering practical advice to help them excel academically while maintaining a balanced approach to life.

More details awaited.

ALSO READ: Arvind Kejriwal Reacts To AAP’s Lose In Delhi Elections 2025, ‘We Accept The Mandate’

Filed under

Pariksha Pe Charcha PM Modi

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Elon Musk Backs British MP Slamming A London Station With Bengali Signage: Station Name Should Be In English Only

Elon Musk Backs British MP Slamming A London Station With Bengali Signage: Station Name Should...

Mizoram’s Lengpui Airport Transfer To IAF Sparks Political Clash

Mizoram’s Lengpui Airport Transfer To IAF Sparks Political Clash

71.24 Diamond Carats, 1,600 Hours Of Craft Work: Priyanka Chopra’s Stunning Necklace For Brother’s Wedding Steals The Show

71.24 Diamond Carats, 1,600 Hours Of Craft Work: Priyanka Chopra’s Stunning Necklace For Brother’s Wedding...

Mahakumbh 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Takes Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam

Mahakumbh 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Takes Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: When And Where To Watch PM Modi’s Interaction With Students

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: When And Where To Watch PM Modi’s Interaction With Students

Entertainment

71.24 Diamond Carats, 1,600 Hours Of Craft Work: Priyanka Chopra’s Stunning Necklace For Brother’s Wedding Steals The Show

71.24 Diamond Carats, 1,600 Hours Of Craft Work: Priyanka Chopra’s Stunning Necklace For Brother’s Wedding

Are You Going To Die? Asked Saif Ali Khan’s Son Taimur When The Actor Got Stabbed With Knife Multiple Times

Are You Going To Die? Asked Saif Ali Khan’s Son Taimur When The Actor Got

Who Was Ajith Vijayan? Bangalore Days Actor Dies At 57

Who Was Ajith Vijayan? Bangalore Days Actor Dies At 57

Why Was Kendrick Lamar Not Paid Anything For His Viral Halftime Performance At Super Bowl 2025?

Why Was Kendrick Lamar Not Paid Anything For His Viral Halftime Performance At Super Bowl

Watch Video: Man With A Palestinian Flag Interrupts Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Performance, Security Chases Him Off Stage

Watch Video: Man With A Palestinian Flag Interrupts Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Performance, Security Chases

Lifestyle

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox