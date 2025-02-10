Pariksha Pe Charcha: Stress Management Became A key Message During PM Modi’s Eight PPC Session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with students today as part of his annual initiative, Pariksha Pe Charcha, aimed at easing exam-related stress and providing valuable insights to students, teachers, and parents.

A Tradition Since 2018

The initiative, which began in 2018, has grown in popularity over the years. This year marks the 8th edition of the event, drawing an overwhelming response from students across the country.

Massive Participation Across India

With more than three crore registrations, the 2024 edition witnessed record-breaking engagement. A total of 36 students from different states and Union Territories, representing various government schools, were selected to interact directly with the Prime Minister.

Through this platform, PM Modi continues to inspire young minds, addressing their concerns and offering practical advice to help them excel academically while maintaining a balanced approach to life.

More details awaited.