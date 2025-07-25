Home > India > Parliament Monsoon Session Day 5 Key Highlights: Discussion On Operation Sindoor Decided And Other Big News

Both Houses of the Parliament were adjourned till Monday, 11 AM on July 25, 2025, as Opposition MPs continued to protest over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar. At the Parliament House complex, Opposition MPs tore posters containing 'SIR' written on them and threw them to symbolically oppose the exercise.

July 25, 2025

Both Houses of the Parliament were adjourned till Monday, 11 AM on July 25, 2025, as Opposition MPs continued to protest over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar. At the Parliament House complex, Opposition MPs tore posters containingSIR’ written on them and threw them to symbolically oppose the exercise.

The Opposition’s continuous protest disrupted House proceedings, leading to their adjournment till Monday at 11 AM. On the day, the government nodded for a discussion on Operation Sindoor that will be taken up on Monday, July 28, 2025.

Monsoon Session Day 5 Key Highlights

In a bid to break the impasse, Lok Sabha Speaker chaired a meeting with the floor leaders of parties. It concluded that a discussion on Operation Sindoor will be taken up on Monday, July 28, 2025. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also said, “Today, in the business advisory committee (BAC), we said that we are ready to discuss Operation Sindoor. We decided that next week, on Monday.”

MoS Law Arjun Meghwal asked Opposition MPs a question over their protest, whether they are against the Scheduled Tribes? He said, “The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill is pending for discussion, and it couldn’t be taken up because of the protest.”

Refuting international pressure, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said that Operation Sindoor was launched to respond to a barbaric cross-border terror attack in Pahalgam, and it focused on dismantling terrorist infrastructure and neutralising terrorists. He responded to a question asked by Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman.

The Lok Sabha on Friday observed a minute of silence, recalling the Kargil victory on the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas. 

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury moved a notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, demanding suspension of house business to discuss the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise being carried out by the Election Commission (EC) in Bihar.

Rishabh Pant’s Pain, India’s Predicament: Why a Replacement Isn’t Allowed Under ICC Rules
Karnataka PGCET 2025 Result Date and Time, Key Details
Resident Alien Cancelled: Season Four Marks The End Of Sci-Fi Comedy
