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Home > India News > Parliament Monsoon Session Today: NEET Row, Ram Temple and Jantar Mantar Protest to Dominate Opposition’s Strategy

Parliament Monsoon Session Today: NEET Row, Ram Temple and Jantar Mantar Protest to Dominate Opposition’s Strategy

The Monsoon Session of Parliament begins today with the Opposition set to raise issues including the NEET paper leak, Ram Temple donations, the Jantar Mantar protest and fuel prices. The Centre is also expected to introduce key Bills on foreign funding, tax reforms and higher education.

NEET Row, Ram Temple and Jantar Mantar Protest to Dominate Opposition's Strategy. Photo: File Photo/ANI
NEET Row, Ram Temple and Jantar Mantar Protest to Dominate Opposition's Strategy. Photo: File Photo/ANI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Mon 2026-07-20 11:28 IST

The Monsoon Session of Parliament begins today and is expected to witness heated debates. The opposition is all set to corner the government over several key issues. This includes the alleged embezzlement of Ram Temple donations, the NEET paper leak, the Jantar Mantar protest and the E20 fuel row. The opposition is preparing to demand detailed discussions on the following topics. The government however, has said that not all issues may be taken up for debate. The government doesn’t want to create a tense start to the session. 

NEET Row, Ram Temple and Jantar Mantar Protest: What’s on Opposition’s Agenda?

The government has listed eight Bills for the Monsoon Session but has not included the proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill. This has the main aim of increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha and implementing one-third reservation for women from 2029.

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Opposition leaders are also expected to raise the NEET-UG paper leak to accuse the government of not initiating talks with protesters at Jantar Mantar. 

RSP MP N.K. Premachandran called for a detailed discussion saying paper leaks affect thousands of students across the country.

Meanwhile, some opposition MPs are likely to question the recent fuel price hike. 

Which Bills Will the Government Table in Parliament During Parliament Monsson Session? 

The Centre has prepared a pack of legislative agenda for the Monsoon Session of Parliament. The government is expected to introduce and discuss several important Bills which is related to foreign funding, tax reforms, MSME growth, and higher education. 

Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill is one of the main proposals that may be proposed today. 

The main aim of the bill is to update the rules that govern foreign funding. The government is also likely to take up the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill 2025. The main aim of the bill is to bring reforms ot the higher education system. 

This bill has already been introduced in the Lok Sabha and was later sent to the Joint Parliamentary Committee for review. 

Also Read: Delhi on High Alert: 5,000 Cops, 15 Security Zones and Tight Checks as CJP’s ‘Chalo Sansad’ March Begins 

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Parliament Monsoon Session Today: NEET Row, Ram Temple and Jantar Mantar Protest to Dominate Opposition’s Strategy
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Parliament Monsoon Session Today: NEET Row, Ram Temple and Jantar Mantar Protest to Dominate Opposition’s Strategy

Parliament Monsoon Session Today: NEET Row, Ram Temple and Jantar Mantar Protest to Dominate Opposition’s Strategy

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Parliament Monsoon Session Today: NEET Row, Ram Temple and Jantar Mantar Protest to Dominate Opposition’s Strategy
Parliament Monsoon Session Today: NEET Row, Ram Temple and Jantar Mantar Protest to Dominate Opposition’s Strategy
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