LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Live TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Home > India > Parliament Panel Reviews Aviation Safety, Questions Delay In Air India AI171 Crash Report

Parliament Panel Reviews Aviation Safety, Questions Delay In Air India AI171 Crash Report

Parliamentary panel questions AAIB and MoCA over delays in Air India AI171 crash report. Over 270 died in the June 12 incident. Members cite poor safety oversight, lack of transparency, and urge urgent government action for aviation safety reforms.

Parliamentary panel slams delays in Air India AI171 crash probe. Questions raised on AAIB, DGCA, Boeing's absence, and MoCA's response amid rising air passenger safety concerns.

Published By: Anand Singh
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 21:52:44 IST

The members of the Parliamentary Committee on Road, Tourism and Culture on Wednesday raised concern on the air passenger safety and questioned the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) about the delay in the report over the tragic crash involving Air India’s London bound AI171 crash on June 12 in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

The committee members were also miffed with the Ministry of Civil Aviation over the way in which AAIB has not briefed about the air crash of Ahmedabad, in which over 270 people died.

According to sources, the Parliamentary Standing Committee (Transport, Tourism, and Culture) on Wednesday reviewed the aviation sector safety.

The source said that the committee expressed concern over delays by the AAIB in releasing the reports over the Air India AI171 crash involving Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

The source said that the Civil Aviation Secretary and the Director General of DGCA were present at the meeting.

The DGCA made a presentation before the committee, the source said, adding that the members then questioned the lax implementation of previous standing committee recommendations.

Concerns were also raised about the dual mandate of the AAIB (investigating both aviation and railway accidents) during the meeting today, the source said and added that members questioned the absence of Boeing representatives at the meeting.

The committee urged the government to seriously implement its recommendations to ensure passenger safety.

The source also said that the members of the BJP as well as the opposition raised the issues of data extraction from the AI171 plane crash and demanded for the report, to which the MoCA informed them that the preliminary report is yet to be submitted with the Ministry.

Meanwhile, another source said that some members raised concerns over the way in which Air India responded to the crash saying that it has not dealt with the matter professionally.

The opposition members also demanded that the report over the Ahmedabad crash is yet to be prepared and the passengers are in panic over safety concerns.

Some members also raised the issue of the chopper crash in recent months and questioned several players who were present during the meeting.

The opposition members also questioned the MoCA over the formation of a new probe under the Home Secretary saying if the government doesn’t believe in the AAIB probe.

It also asked the Ministry who are the members of the AAIB investigating the AI crash and what is their expertise.

ALSO READ: Union Minister C.R. Patil Reviews River Rejuvenation Efforts, IITs And International Collaborators Showcase Advanced Technologies

Tags: AAIB report delayahmedabad plane crashAir India AI171 crashParliamentary

More News

Is Ana de Armas Already Planning For Kids Amid Romance Rumours With Tom Cruise?
US Withdrawal From Global AIDS Programs Sparks Alarm Over HIV Resurgence
Popeyes Viral Video: Man Confronts Staff Over Compliment To Wife, Sparks Cultural Debate Online
OpenAI To Launch AI-Powered Web Browser, Challenging Google Chrome
YSRCP Hits Out At Naidu-Lokesh Duo For Hijacking Jagan’s Welfare Legacy
Amanda Anisimova Overtakes Aryna Sabalenka To Advance To Her Maiden Slam Final
Maharashtra Assembly Passes Bill To Tackle Left-Wing Extremism, Replaces ‘Urban Naxalism’ With LWE
Tamil Nadu ATS And Coimbatore City Police Arrests Sadiq, The Prime Accused In 1998 Coimbatore Bomb Blast Case
Google Gemini Pro Subscribers Can Now Convert Photo-to-Video
Amid Marathi Row, Shilpa Shetty Says She Is A Proud Maharashtrian: I Am Not A South India Cinema Heroine

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?