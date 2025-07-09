Parliament Panel Reviews Aviation Safety, Questions Delay In Air India AI171 Crash Report

The members of the Parliamentary Committee on Road, Tourism and Culture on Wednesday raised concern on the air passenger safety and questioned the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) about the delay in the report over the tragic crash involving Air India’s London bound AI171 crash on June 12 in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

The committee members were also miffed with the Ministry of Civil Aviation over the way in which AAIB has not briefed about the air crash of Ahmedabad, in which over 270 people died.

According to sources, the Parliamentary Standing Committee (Transport, Tourism, and Culture) on Wednesday reviewed the aviation sector safety.

The source said that the committee expressed concern over delays by the AAIB in releasing the reports over the Air India AI171 crash involving Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

The source said that the Civil Aviation Secretary and the Director General of DGCA were present at the meeting.

The DGCA made a presentation before the committee, the source said, adding that the members then questioned the lax implementation of previous standing committee recommendations.

Concerns were also raised about the dual mandate of the AAIB (investigating both aviation and railway accidents) during the meeting today, the source said and added that members questioned the absence of Boeing representatives at the meeting.

The committee urged the government to seriously implement its recommendations to ensure passenger safety.

The source also said that the members of the BJP as well as the opposition raised the issues of data extraction from the AI171 plane crash and demanded for the report, to which the MoCA informed them that the preliminary report is yet to be submitted with the Ministry.

Meanwhile, another source said that some members raised concerns over the way in which Air India responded to the crash saying that it has not dealt with the matter professionally.

The opposition members also demanded that the report over the Ahmedabad crash is yet to be prepared and the passengers are in panic over safety concerns.

Some members also raised the issue of the chopper crash in recent months and questioned several players who were present during the meeting.

The opposition members also questioned the MoCA over the formation of a new probe under the Home Secretary saying if the government doesn’t believe in the AAIB probe.

It also asked the Ministry who are the members of the AAIB investigating the AI crash and what is their expertise.

