Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Live Tv
Parliament To Consider Waqf Amendment Bill, Kiren Rijiju Set To Lead The Move

Opposition parties have voiced strong opposition to the Waqf Bill, with Samajwadi Party (SP) issuing a 3-line whip to ensure their MPs' presence for the debate. INDIA bloc leaders met to strategize on the bill’s discussion, emphasizing the importance of a united front.

Parliament Set To Consider Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024: Key Debates Ahead


As Parliament convenes today, key discussions and bill presentations are on the agenda. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will move the Waqf Amendment Bill of 2025 for consideration. This bill aims to amend the Waqf Act of 1995 to address issues in regulating and managing Waqf properties in India. The Waqf Act has faced criticism for mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments. The proposed amendments seek to improve administration, enhance efficiency, and integrate technology in managing Waqf records. These changes are intended to rectify long-standing issues and modernize the functioning of Waqf boards across the country.

Focus on Banking Laws and Ministerial Presentations

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also present amendments to the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill of 2024. The bill includes changes to several key legislations, such as the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, and other banking-related laws. These amendments aim to address evolving needs in the banking sector, improve regulatory frameworks, and enhance the functioning of financial institutions in India. The bill will be taken into consideration after the Waqf Amendment Bill is debated and reviewed by Parliament, making it a crucial part of today’s legislative agenda.

Debate and Whip Issuances Ahead of Waqf Bill Discussion

After today’s Question Hour, the Waqf Bill will be debated for up to 8 hours, with potential for an extension. Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have issued whips to their MPs, ensuring full attendance in the House. The ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and the Opposition INDIA bloc have shown little bipartisan consensus, making the outcomes dependent on majority support.

Opposition parties have voiced strong opposition to the Waqf Bill, with Samajwadi Party (SP) issuing a 3-line whip to ensure their MPs’ presence for the debate. INDIA bloc leaders met to strategize on the bill’s discussion, emphasizing the importance of a united front.

The Waqf Amendment Bill, first presented in the Lok Sabha in August last year, followed by a Joint Parliamentary Committee led by Jagdambika Pal, aims to rectify longstanding issues in the management of Waqf properties and enhance the overall functioning of Waqf boards across the country.

(With Inputs From ANI)

