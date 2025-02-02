Home
Sunday, February 2, 2025
Parliament To Host Special Screening of Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama On Feb 15

The screening of Ramayana: the Legend of Prince Rama, will be attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Members of Parliament.

Parliament To Host Special Screening of Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama On Feb 15


The Indian Parliament will host a special screening of the 1993 Japanese-Indian anime film Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama on February 15. The screening, organized by Geek Pictures, will be attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Members of Parliament, and distinguished guests from the cultural sector.

The initiative follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mention of the film in his Mann Ki Baat address, highlighting its artistic brilliance and cultural significance. The screening aims to celebrate India’s rich heritage and deepen the understanding of the Ramayana’s timeless values.

Co-founder of Geek Pictures, Arjun Aggarwal, expressed gratitude for this prestigious recognitio, calling the event “a tribute to our cultural legacy and the enduring wisdom of the Ramayana.”

About Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama

Originally directed by Yugo Sako, Ram Mohan, and Koichi Sasaki, Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama stands as a remarkable fusion of Indian storytelling and Japanese animation. The film, which was first screened at the 24th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 1993, did not see a theatrical release in India at the time. However, it gained a devoted following through television broadcasts in the early 2000s.

Following its restoration, the film was re-released in 4K format on January 24, 2024, in English, Hindi,

Tamil, and Telugu. The distribution is being handled by Geek Pictures, AA Films, and Excel Entertainment.

ALSO READ: BJP Releases Campaign Song Ahead Of Delhi Assembly Elections

Parliament Ramayana: The Legend of Lord Rama

