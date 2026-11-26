The Centre has decided to reconvene Parliament from November 30, triggering fresh speculation over its plans to introduce legislation on delimitation and women’s reservation. However, the government has not yet revealed which Bills will be taken up during the proposed sittings. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the decision on Thursday. He said the government had requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman to call fresh sittings of both Houses for “Essential Government Business”.

Parliament to Reconvene From November 30

According to Rijiju, the Lok Sabha will meet on Monday, November 30, while the Rajya Sabha will reconvene on Wednesday, December 2.

“Subject to the exigencies of government business, the sittings of both Houses may conclude on December 3,” he said in a post on X.

Sources indicated that the Lok Sabha is likely to meet for two days, followed by two days of proceedings in the Rajya Sabha. The announcement comes amid growing speculation that the BJP-led government may make another attempt to advance its proposed delimitation and women’s reservation package.

Will Centre Bring Back Delimitation and Women’s Reservation Bills?

The government’s possible legislative push has remained a subject of discussion for several weeks. Earlier this month, reports suggested that the Centre was considering a short special session of Parliament to move forward with the package. The proposed changes aim to implement 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies alongside changes to the delimitation framework.

The women’s reservation law was passed in 2023. However, its implementation was linked to a future Census and delimitation exercise. The proposed delimitation legislation had also envisaged a substantial increase in the strength of the Lok Sabha.

Why the Previous Delimitation Plan Failed

The government’s earlier attempt suffered a major setback in April. The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, which formed part of the legislative package, was defeated in the Lok Sabha. The government failed to secure the two-thirds majority required to pass a constitutional amendment.

Following the defeat, the government asked the Speaker not to take up the accompanying Delimitation Bill and Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill. It maintained that these Bills were linked to the constitutional amendment.

Why Parliament’s Reconvening Is Significant

The latest move also comes after an unusual gap between parliamentary sittings. The Monsoon Session was adjourned sine die on August 13 but remained unprorogued for more than 100 days. This had fuelled speculation that the government could call Parliament back at short notice to discuss its legislative agenda.

However, Rijiju’s announcement has not confirmed whether the delimitation and women’s reservation Bills will return to Parliament. For now, the government has only cited the need to conduct essential government business. The proposed sittings could offer more clarity on its next legislative steps.