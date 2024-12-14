PM Narendra Modi is currently addressing the Lok Sabha. He is speaking on a two-day debate on the Constitution in Parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking in Parliament during the two-day debate on the Constitution, expressed pride in India’s democratic journey, calling the country the “mother of democracy.” He thanked the Constitution’s framers and emphasized […]

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking in Parliament during the two-day debate on the Constitution, expressed pride in India’s democratic journey, calling the country the “mother of democracy.” He thanked the Constitution’s framers and emphasized India’s long heritage, noting that democracy didn’t begin in 1950 but has deep roots in the country’s thousands of years of history.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi criticized BJP icon V.D. Savarkar for his opposition to the Constitution. Gandhi quoted Savarkar’s views that the Constitution should be replaced by the Manusmriti, accusing the BJP of ridiculing Savarkar while claiming to protect the Constitution.