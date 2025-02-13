Parliamentary Panel Seeks Review Of Media Laws Amid Allahbadia Row

Chaired by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, the panel has requested a report on necessary legal amendments by February 17.

In the wake of the controversy surrounding social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia’s recent remarks on a YouTube show, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology (IT) has sought a review of existing laws governing OTT and other media platforms. The committee has asked the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) to submit a report on proposed amendments by February 17.

Panel Calls For Review Of Media Laws

The committee, chaired by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, has written to the I&B Ministry requesting a brief note on the “Review of Implementation of Laws related to all forms of Media.” Sources indicate that the panel aims to examine necessary legal modifications to address challenges posed by the evolving digital media landscape.

The controversy erupted after Allahbadia’s remarks on the YouTube show India’s Got Latent, leading to widespread backlash. A formal complaint was filed against him, along with social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, Raina, and the show’s organizers. Following the outrage, Allahbadia issued an apology via his social media account, stating, “I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s Got Latent. I’m sorry.”

Political Reactions And Committee’s Response

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra acknowledged the IT standing committee’s involvement, emphasizing bipartisan consensus on the need for stringent measures to prevent similar incidents. “Several members, cutting across party lines, raised concerns about the issue and called for strict action. The chairman has taken a strong view, and the committee is actively discussing necessary amendments,” Patra told ANI.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Rabindra Narayan Behera underscored the necessity of imposing restrictions on social media platforms, asserting that such comments “destroy the culture.” He advocated for structured social media guidelines and government-led awareness initiatives via Prasar Bharati, Doordarshan, and All India Radio. Behera further suggested the establishment of a volunteer network to monitor social media content and proposed legal action against Allahbadia.

The panel’s deliberations signal a potential shift in media regulations, with a focus on curbing offensive content and reinforcing accountability in the digital sphere. The I&B Ministry is expected to respond by February 17 with recommendations on strengthening the legal framework governing digital platforms.

(With ANI Inputs)

