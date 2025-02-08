Parvesh Verma Defeats Arvind Kejriwal: Will He Be BJP’s Delhi Chief Minister?

Arvind Kejriwal’s decade-long dominance in New Delhi came to a shocking end as BJP’s Parvesh Verma clinched a narrow yet decisive victory. This stunning upset marks a seismic shift in Delhi’s political landscape, with the BJP poised for a major comeback.

In a stunning political upset, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was defeated in his New Delhi bastion by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Parvesh Verma. Verma, the son of former Delhi Chief Minister and BJP leader Sahib Singh Verma, secured victory by a margin of 3,182 votes, marking a significant political shift in the capital.

A Decisive Win for Parvesh Verma

This defeat is a major blow to Kejriwal, whose political career was launched through the anti-corruption movement led by Anna Hazare. The loss also mirrors AAP’s overall fortunes, with the BJP poised to return to power in Delhi after a gap of 27 years.

Verma’s victory over Kejriwal in the high-profile New Delhi constituency, home to several top politicians and bureaucrats, is seen as a major achievement for the BJP. A longtime member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and a former ‘shakha pramukh,’ Verma aggressively campaigned against Kejriwal, accusing him of neglecting local civic issues.

Kejriwal’s Political Journey and the AAP’s Decline

During the election campaign, Verma made headlines by symbolically drowning an effigy of Kejriwal in the Yamuna River to draw attention to the river’s pollution and what he described as the AAP government’s failure to clean it. His campaign struck a chord with voters, ultimately leading to his decisive win.

Kejriwal first won the New Delhi seat in 2013 by defeating then-Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Sheila Dikshit. He went on to secure landslide victories in the 2015 and 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. However, his tenure has been marred by controversies, including corruption allegations and the ‘Sheesh Mahal’ controversy related to his official residence.

Will Parvesh Verma Be Delhi’s Next Chief Minister?

The AAP’s declining fortunes in Delhi have been evident in recent months, with the BJP mounting an aggressive campaign against the party’s governance record. The loss of New Delhi, considered a key stronghold, underscores the party’s struggles in maintaining its voter base.

While Verma’s victory over Kejriwal is a landmark moment, it remains uncertain whether he will be named Delhi’s next Chief Minister. The BJP has traditionally followed a collective leadership approach rather than projecting a single Chief Ministerial candidate before elections.

If the BJP secures a decisive majority, the party’s top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, will play a crucial role in selecting the next Chief Minister. While Verma’s name is being considered, other senior BJP leaders such as Vijender Gupta, Manoj Tiwari, and Ramvir Singh Bidhuri are also in the fray.

Reactions to the Victory

Following his victory, Parvesh Verma credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the BJP’s success, stating:

“I thank the people of Delhi. This is the victory of PM Modi and the people of Delhi.”

His daughter, Sanidhi Verma, also expressed gratitude to the voters, saying:

“We all are very happy. I thank the people of New Delhi for giving us a chance to serve them for the next five years. We are very happy about becoming the MLA. We have always accepted the posts given to him by the party, and this time too, we will accept it happily.”

