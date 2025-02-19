Home
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Parvesh Verma Misses Out on Delhi CM Post as BJP Names Rekha Gupta; Will He Be The Deputy CM? Internet Reacts

In a surprising turn of events, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced Rekha Gupta as the next Chief Minister of Delhi, bypassing Parvesh Verma, who was widely seen as the frontrunner for the position.

Parvesh Verma Misses Out on Delhi CM Post as BJP Names Rekha Gupta; Will He Be The Deputy CM? Internet Reacts

BJP announced Rekha Gupta as the next Chief Minister of Delhi, bypassing Parvesh Verma, who was widely seen as the frontrunner.


In a surprising turn of events, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced Rekha Gupta as the next Chief Minister of Delhi, bypassing Parvesh Verma, who was widely seen as the frontrunner for the position. Verma, known for his strong leadership and significant political influence, played a key role in the party’s recent victory but missed out on the top post.

Social Media Reacts to Parvesh Verma’s Exclusion

Following the announcement, social media platforms were abuzz with discussions about Parvesh Verma. On X (formerly known as Twitter), users expressed their surprise, with many posting comments and memes reacting to the unexpected decision. Despite being a key player in the BJP’s victory in Delhi, Verma had to step aside as Rekha Gupta, the MLA from Shalimar Bagh, was chosen for the chief ministerial role.

Verma Supported Gupta’s Nomination

During the legislature party meeting, which was attended by Central observers Ravi Shankar Prasad and O. P. Dhankar, Parvesh Verma was one of the three BJP leaders who officially proposed Rekha Gupta’s name for the chief minister’s post. This move highlighted his commitment to the party’s unity despite his own aspirations for the position.

Parvesh Verma, the son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma, gained widespread recognition after he defeated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by a margin of 4,568 votes from the New Delhi constituency. His victory was seen as a major milestone for the BJP, positioning him as a strong candidate for the chief ministerial role.

What’s Next for Parvesh Verma?

Sources indicate that Parvesh Verma might still play a crucial role in the new Delhi government. Reports suggest that he could be appointed as Deputy Chief Minister or given an important cabinet position. The BJP leadership also held a separate discussion with senior leaders Vijender Gupta, Satish Upadhyay, and Parvesh Verma after announcing Rekha Gupta’s name.

Oath-Taking Ceremony Scheduled for February 20

The swearing-in ceremony for the new Chief Minister and cabinet ministers is set to take place on February 20 at Ramlila Maidan. This event will officially mark the beginning of Rekha Gupta’s tenure as Delhi’s CM and set the stage for the BJP’s governance in the capital.

Who is Parvesh Verma?

Parvesh Verma is a well-known BJP leader with a strong political background and an influential presence in Delhi’s political landscape. Here are some key facts about him:

  • Born on November 7, 1977, in Delhi.
  • Holds a management degree and is known for his vocal and dynamic nature.
  • Entered politics at an early age, joining the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a Bal Swayamsewak in 1991.
  • Later became an active member of the BJP Yuva Morcha.
  • Served as the General Secretary of Delhi BJP.
  • Elected as an MLA from Mehrauli in the 2013 Assembly elections.
  • Won the Lok Sabha seat from West Delhi in 2015 as a BJP candidate.
  • Re-elected as the MP from West Delhi in 2019 with a massive victory margin of over 4.78 lakh votes.

