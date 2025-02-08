Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Parvesh Verma’s First Post After Defeating Arvind Kejriwal, Suspense Around Delhi CM Face

This victory marks the end of Kejriwal’s decade-long dominance in the capital, signaling a significant shift in Delhi’s political landscape.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Parvesh Verma’s First Post After Defeating Arvind Kejriwal, Suspense Around Delhi CM Face


In a landmark win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Parvesh Verma has defeated Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo, in the New Delhi constituency by a margin of 3,200 votes. This victory marks the end of Kejriwal’s decade-long dominance in the capital, signaling a significant shift in Delhi’s political landscape.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

BJP’s Massive Comeback

The Delhi election result reflects a historic victory for the BJP, reclaiming power in the national capital after 27 years. The New Delhi constituency, which has long been a stronghold of Kejriwal, witnessed a surprising outcome as Parvesh Verma, a prominent BJP leader, emerged victorious.

Parvesh Verma Celebrates Victory

Following his win, Parvesh Verma shared a post on X, saying “Jai Shree Ram,” a clear celebration of his success. His post gained significant traction, with supporters hailing the BJP’s return to power.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Meeting with Amit Shah

Earlier in the day, Verma visited Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who played a pivotal role in BJP’s campaign strategy in Delhi. Verma’s victory is seen as a reflection of the party’s organized efforts and its focus on local issues, coupled with the charisma and influence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

A Tragic Loss for Arvind Kejriwal

For Arvind Kejriwal, the loss is a significant setback. Having been the Chief Minister of Delhi for nearly a decade, Kejriwal’s defeat in his own constituency is a personal and political blow. Known for his grassroots campaigning and focus on education and healthcare, Kejriwal now faces the challenge of re-evaluating his party’s strategy and future direction.

With the BJP’s return, the focus will likely shift to implementing its promises, including corruption-free governance, women’s welfare schemes, and infrastructural development. The New Delhi win is symbolic of a larger trend—Delhi’s electorate opting for change after years of AAP’s rule.

Also Read: Will Arvind Kejriwal Go Back To Jail Even After Winning Election ? Answered

Filed under

delhi cm Delhi Elections 2025 Parvesh Verma

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

AAP’s Delhi Downfall: How Scams, Governance Failures And BJP’s Strategy Sealed Kejriwal’s Defeat

AAP’s Delhi Downfall: How Scams, Governance Failures And BJP’s Strategy Sealed Kejriwal’s Defeat

PM Modi’s Statement After BJP’s Historic Victory In Delhi: A Commitment To Development And Good Governance

PM Modi’s Statement After BJP’s Historic Victory In Delhi: A Commitment To Development And Good...

Arvind Kejriwal Reacts To AAP’s Lose In Delhi Elections 2025, ‘We Accept The Mandate’

Arvind Kejriwal Reacts To AAP’s Lose In Delhi Elections 2025, ‘We Accept The Mandate’

Who Is Pervesh Verma? Meet The Giant BJP Leader Who Defeated Arvind Kejriwal In New Delhi Battle

Who Is Pervesh Verma? Meet The Giant BJP Leader Who Defeated Arvind Kejriwal In New...

2001 Murder Case: SC Notice To Chhota Rajan On CBI Plea Challenging Suspension Of Life Sentence

2001 Murder Case: SC Notice To Chhota Rajan On CBI Plea Challenging Suspension Of Life...

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Faces Sharp Drop In Box Office Collections On Day 2

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Faces Sharp Drop In Box Office Collections On Day 2

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Check The Full List Of Winners Here

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Check The Full List Of Winners Here

Nita Ambani Shares Special Moment With Nick Jonas At Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding

Nita Ambani Shares Special Moment With Nick Jonas At Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding

Kanye West’s Latest Anti-Semitic Rant On X: ‘Elon Stole My Nazi Swag’

Kanye West’s Latest Anti-Semitic Rant On X: ‘Elon Stole My Nazi Swag’

Kendrick Lamar Teases Storytelling Theme For Historic Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Kendrick Lamar Teases Storytelling Theme For Historic Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Lifestyle

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac Sign-SpecificGuide

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox