Parvesh Verma’s First Post After Defeating Arvind Kejriwal, Suspense Around Delhi CM Face

This victory marks the end of Kejriwal’s decade-long dominance in the capital, signaling a significant shift in Delhi’s political landscape.

In a landmark win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Parvesh Verma has defeated Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo, in the New Delhi constituency by a margin of 3,200 votes. This victory marks the end of Kejriwal’s decade-long dominance in the capital, signaling a significant shift in Delhi’s political landscape.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

BJP’s Massive Comeback

The Delhi election result reflects a historic victory for the BJP, reclaiming power in the national capital after 27 years. The New Delhi constituency, which has long been a stronghold of Kejriwal, witnessed a surprising outcome as Parvesh Verma, a prominent BJP leader, emerged victorious.

Parvesh Verma Celebrates Victory

Following his win, Parvesh Verma shared a post on X, saying “Jai Shree Ram,” a clear celebration of his success. His post gained significant traction, with supporters hailing the BJP’s return to power.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

जय श्री राम 🙏 — Parvesh Sahib Singh (@p_sahibsingh) February 8, 2025

Meeting with Amit Shah

Earlier in the day, Verma visited Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who played a pivotal role in BJP’s campaign strategy in Delhi. Verma’s victory is seen as a reflection of the party’s organized efforts and its focus on local issues, coupled with the charisma and influence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

#WATCH | BJP candidate from New Delhi, Parvesh Verma leaves from the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/lETwgOBBQi — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2025

A Tragic Loss for Arvind Kejriwal

For Arvind Kejriwal, the loss is a significant setback. Having been the Chief Minister of Delhi for nearly a decade, Kejriwal’s defeat in his own constituency is a personal and political blow. Known for his grassroots campaigning and focus on education and healthcare, Kejriwal now faces the challenge of re-evaluating his party’s strategy and future direction.

With the BJP’s return, the focus will likely shift to implementing its promises, including corruption-free governance, women’s welfare schemes, and infrastructural development. The New Delhi win is symbolic of a larger trend—Delhi’s electorate opting for change after years of AAP’s rule.

Also Read: Will Arvind Kejriwal Go Back To Jail Even After Winning Election ? Answered