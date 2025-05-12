Passenger Alert: IndiGo Cancels May 13 Flights To Six Indian Cities Due To Safety Concerns

IndiGo cancels flights to Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Amritsar, Chandigarh and Rajkot for May 13 due to security concerns after India-Pakistan military tensions.

Citing passenger safety amid heightened tensions following recent India-Pakistan military conflict, IndiGo Airlines has cancelled all flights scheduled for May 13 to and from six Indian cities: Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar, and Rajkot.

The announcement was made late Monday evening through IndiGo’s official handle on X (formerly Twitter) at 11:38 PM.

Airports Briefly Reopened, Then Closed Again

These airports had only just resumed limited civilian operations earlier on Monday, following temporary closures due to the regional conflict. However, renewed concerns led to the airline pulling back flights for the day.

Mid-Air Turnaround: Flight 6E2045 Returns to Delhi

One notable incident involved flight 6E2045, which was en route from Delhi to Amritsar. The flight had to return mid-air after precautionary blackout measures were implemented in Amritsar during the evening hours. This information was confirmed via flight tracking platform Flightradar24.

Airline Monitoring the Situation Closely

IndiGo has assured passengers that its operations team is closely monitoring the evolving situation. The airline has emphasized that passenger safety remains its top priority, and further updates will be shared in real-time as the situation develops.

Passenger Advisory and Refund Policy

Passengers affected by these cancellations are advised to check for updates on the airline’s website or app and to contact customer care for rescheduling, credit shells, or refunds. No penalty rescheduling options may be offered for affected routes, as per standard protocol in emergency cancellations.

The cancellations follow a surge in military activity between India and Pakistan, which included cross-border firing, drone intrusions, and airspace security alerts, especially around Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and border regions.

Authorities have implemented security blackout protocols in sensitive areas, leading to sudden disruptions in air travel even after initial reopening orders.

