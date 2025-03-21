Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, March 21, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Passenger Dies Mid-Flight, Discovered After Air India Plane Lands In Lucknow

Passenger Dies Mid-Flight, Discovered After Air India Plane Lands In Lucknow

Upon arrival, the cabin crew attempted to wake the passenger but received no response.

Passenger Dies Mid-Flight, Discovered After Air India Plane Lands In Lucknow


A shocking incident unfolded on Friday when a passenger was found dead onboard an Air India flight (AI2845) after the plane landed at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport. The deceased, identified as Asifullah Ansari, was found unresponsive in his seat, with his seatbelt still fastened, indicating that he had passed away midair.

The flight had departed from Delhi and landed in Lucknow at 8:10 AM. Upon arrival, the cabin crew attempted to wake the passenger but received no response. Medical professionals onboard examined Ansari and declared him dead. The exact cause of death will be determined following a postmortem examination, police officials stated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Investigation launched

Authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the matter. Air India has not yet released an official statement regarding the incident. Meanwhile, passengers onboard the flight were left in shock over the unfortunate event.

This incident raises concerns over midair medical emergencies and the need for immediate response measures during flights. Airlines are equipped with basic medical facilities, but situations like these highlight the importance of enhanced in-flight medical assistance.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In a related development, Air India recently faced criticism after an 82-year-old woman suffered a brain stroke and fell at Delhi airport. Her family alleged that the airline failed to provide a pre-booked wheelchair, leading to the incident. However, Air India refuted the claims, stating that allegations of a delay were baseless.

As investigations continue, the aviation industry is under scrutiny regarding passenger safety and medical emergency protocols during flights. More details on the case of Asifullah Ansari will emerge following the postmortem report.

ALSO READ: Unnatural Sex, Foeticide, Dowry Harassment: Uttar Pradesh Woman Alleges Abuse, Police Launch Probe

Filed under

Air India Passenger died Lucknow Airport

Chaos erupted in the Karn

‘Won’t Protect Anyone’, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah On Honey Trap Case, BJP Demands Judicial Probe
More than 1,300 flights w

Heathrow Airport Closure Affects Over 1300 Flights, Triggers Global Travel Disruptions Due to Power Outage
The brutal murder of form

Was Black Magic Involved In Meerut Murder Case? Cops Reveal Shocking Details
newsx

Video: PSL Franchise Multan Sultans’s Sly Swipe At Rohit Sharma, ‘Kitna Woh Lagta Hai’ Ad...
Bangladesh has reportedly

Bangladesh Seeks To Arrange Meeting For PM Modi-Yunus Talks At BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok: Report
A shocking incident unfol

Passenger Dies Mid-Flight, Discovered After Air India Plane Lands In Lucknow
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Won’t Protect Anyone’, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah On Honey Trap Case, BJP Demands Judicial Probe

‘Won’t Protect Anyone’, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah On Honey Trap Case, BJP Demands Judicial Probe

Heathrow Airport Closure Affects Over 1300 Flights, Triggers Global Travel Disruptions Due to Power Outage

Heathrow Airport Closure Affects Over 1300 Flights, Triggers Global Travel Disruptions Due to Power Outage

Was Black Magic Involved In Meerut Murder Case? Cops Reveal Shocking Details

Was Black Magic Involved In Meerut Murder Case? Cops Reveal Shocking Details

Video: PSL Franchise Multan Sultans’s Sly Swipe At Rohit Sharma, ‘Kitna Woh Lagta Hai’ Ad Sparks Outrage

Video: PSL Franchise Multan Sultans’s Sly Swipe At Rohit Sharma, ‘Kitna Woh Lagta Hai’ Ad...

Bangladesh Seeks To Arrange Meeting For PM Modi-Yunus Talks At BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok: Report

Bangladesh Seeks To Arrange Meeting For PM Modi-Yunus Talks At BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok: Report

Entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda Breaks Silence On Betting App Controversy: Here’s What He Said

Vijay Deverakonda Breaks Silence On Betting App Controversy: Here’s What He Said

Why Are Beyoncé And Jay-Z Considering Legal Action Against Kanye West?

Why Are Beyoncé And Jay-Z Considering Legal Action Against Kanye West?

How Many Kids Does Elon Musk Have? Tesla Boss’ Estranged Daughter Says She Is Clueless How Many Siblings She Has

How Many Kids Does Elon Musk Have? Tesla Boss’ Estranged Daughter Says She Is Clueless

Kanye West Accuses Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Of Being A Sex Trafficker, Claims Of Involving Their Kids In The Ring

Kanye West Accuses Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Of Being A Sex Trafficker, Claims Of Involving Their

When Is NBA YoungBoy Getting Out Of Jail? Check Rapper’s New Prison Release Date Here

When Is NBA YoungBoy Getting Out Of Jail? Check Rapper’s New Prison Release Date Here

Lifestyle

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival