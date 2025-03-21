Passenger Dies Mid-Flight, Discovered After Air India Plane Lands In Lucknow

Upon arrival, the cabin crew attempted to wake the passenger but received no response.

A shocking incident unfolded on Friday when a passenger was found dead onboard an Air India flight (AI2845) after the plane landed at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport. The deceased, identified as Asifullah Ansari, was found unresponsive in his seat, with his seatbelt still fastened, indicating that he had passed away midair.

The flight had departed from Delhi and landed in Lucknow at 8:10 AM. Upon arrival, the cabin crew attempted to wake the passenger but received no response. Medical professionals onboard examined Ansari and declared him dead. The exact cause of death will be determined following a postmortem examination, police officials stated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Investigation launched

Authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the matter. Air India has not yet released an official statement regarding the incident. Meanwhile, passengers onboard the flight were left in shock over the unfortunate event.

This incident raises concerns over midair medical emergencies and the need for immediate response measures during flights. Airlines are equipped with basic medical facilities, but situations like these highlight the importance of enhanced in-flight medical assistance.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In a related development, Air India recently faced criticism after an 82-year-old woman suffered a brain stroke and fell at Delhi airport. Her family alleged that the airline failed to provide a pre-booked wheelchair, leading to the incident. However, Air India refuted the claims, stating that allegations of a delay were baseless.

As investigations continue, the aviation industry is under scrutiny regarding passenger safety and medical emergency protocols during flights. More details on the case of Asifullah Ansari will emerge following the postmortem report.

ALSO READ: Unnatural Sex, Foeticide, Dowry Harassment: Uttar Pradesh Woman Alleges Abuse, Police Launch Probe