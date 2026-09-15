Passengers Waited 24 Hours at Delhi Airport, But No Dubai Flight Took Off: Angry Fliers Stage Protest – Watch Video

Passengers staged a protest at Delhi Airport on Tuesday after two SpiceJet flights heading to Dubai faced prolonged delays. One of the flights remained grounded for over 24 hours. The repeated changes in the departure timings left passengers who were frustrated and uncertain about their travel plans.

There are several passengers who were unhappy with the SpiceJet service, and that’s why they gathered inside the airport terminal and staged a sit-in protest. They demanded answers from the airline and wanted clarity on when the flights would finally take off. Videos are going viral of the passengers who could be seen sitting on the floor while waiting for updates.

SpiceJet Flight SG 5111 Delayed for Over 24 Hours

SpiceJet flight SG 5111 was scheduled to fly from Delhi to Dubai at 7:45 am on Monday. However, the flight did not depart as planned. Its departure time was changed several times during the day. The flight was first pushed to Monday evening. It was later rescheduled for 9 am on Tuesday. But even after more than 24 hours, passengers were still waiting at the airport.

According to flight tracking website Flightradar24, the status of SG 5111 was shown as “cancelled”. The prolonged disruption added to passengers’ frustration and eventually led to the sit-in protest at the terminal.

New Delhi – Angry SpiceJet passengers staged a sit-in at Delhi airport after two Dubai-bound flights were delayed by more than 24 hours. One flight was due to leave yesterday morning and had still not taken off. The other was scheduled last night and also remained on the ground.… pic.twitter.com/7wLmvM05kM — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) September 15, 2026

Second Dubai-Bound SpiceJet Flight Also Delayed

Another SpiceJet flight, SG 5105, was also affected. The flight was scheduled to leave Delhi for Dubai at 6:45 pm on Monday. It was later pushed to 12 pm on Tuesday. Passengers reportedly complained that they had not received a fresh update from the airline.

With both flights facing delays, uncertainty continued inside the terminal. Passengers waited for information about their departure and alternative arrangements.

Food and Assistance Provided at Delhi Airport

Delhi Airport authorities were assisting the stranded passengers while they waited for further information. Food and refreshments were also being arranged for passengers at the airport, sources said. The situation remained tense as passengers sought clear answers from SpiceJet over the repeated changes to their flight schedules.

What Did SpiceJet Say?

SpiceJet attributed the delays to operational issues. An airline spokesperson said, “SpiceJet flights SG 5111 and SG 5105, operating from Delhi to Dubai, have been delayed due to operational reasons following the grounding of an aircraft.”

The airline also said alternate flights were being arranged for affected passengers. The spokesperson added, “the airline is making every effort to minimise the inconvenience caused.” The delays left passengers waiting for hours at Delhi Airport as they sought clarity over their Dubai travel plans.