Passport Application Fee Hike From July 1: Check Revised Charges; What It Means For Travellers

The Government of India has revised the passport application fees for 2026, with the changes set to come into effect on July 1. A passport is a crucial travel document that every traveler needs to obtain to visit foreign countries. Students wishing to secure admission to foreign universities also require a valid passport to pursue their international education. Because processing costs are shifting starting July 1, students and frequent travelers are advised to fill out their passport application forms and pay the necessary fees before the deadline to avoid higher expenses.

Revised Passport Application Fee Structure for 2026

According to the official notification issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, passport application fees have been increased across multiple categories. Under the revised structure, the fee for a fresh or reissued 36-page ordinary passport under normal processing will increase from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500. Meanwhile, the passport under the Tatkaal scheme will see a hike from Rs 3,500 to Rs 5,000

For a larger 60-page booklet, the application fee will rise from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,500, while the Tatkaal processing fee for the same will escalate from Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000. Minor applicants below 18 years of age will face a fixed fee of Rs 1,750 for a standard 36-page passport and Rs 4,250 under the Tatkaal category. Fees for replacing lost or damaged passports have also been adjusted upward.

How to Apply for an Indian Passport

Applicants wishing to submit a passport application must review the official guidelines and prerequisites outlined by the Ministry of External Affairs on its official website. Any application submitted after July 1 will automatically be charged according to the newly revised fee structure. To ensure a smooth process, candidates must verify their eligibility and bring all required original documents to the passport office on the day of their scheduled interview.

Passport Fee Discount

The government has maintained a 10% discount on standard passport fees for children up to eight years of age and senior citizens over 60 years old. However, this specific financial concession is only valid for fresh passport applications and does not apply to passport reissues, renewals, or replacements for damaged booklets.

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