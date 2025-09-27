LIVE TV
Home > India > "Pathetic handling of Ladakh situation…persistent betrayal of people's aspirations": Kharge condemns Wangchuk's arrest

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 27, 2025 17:45:08 IST

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday strongly criticised the BJP-led Central government over the arrest of activist Sonam Wangchuk and accused it of “persistently betraying the people of Ladakh.”

Condemning the Centre for “pathetic handling” of the Ladakh situation, the Congress President accused the Modi government of responding with “violence” in this situation.

In a post on X, Kharge said, “The Indian National Congress strongly condemns the pathetic handling of the situation in Ladakh by the Government & subsequent arrest of Sonam Wangchuk under the draconian National Security Act. At the heart of the crisis lies the BJP’s persistent betrayal of the aspirations of people of Ladakh.”

“For over a year now, there has been turmoil and instead of lending a patient hearing to the cries of the people for inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, Modi Government is responding with violence. The BJP had pledged Sixth Schedule status for the region, sadly that promise has been squarely abandoned,” Kharge posted.

The Congress President further said that his party seeks peace in Ladakh and further demanded a judicial investigation into the deaths and restoration of democracy in the union territory.

The social media post reads, “The Indian National Congress seeks nothing but peace in Ladakh. For decades, we have ensured that this beautiful border region remains harmonious and secure, upholding both the spirit of Democracy and the cause of National Security.”

“We demand a judicial investigation into the deaths of four innocent young men and the serious injuries inflicted upon many others. The democratic institutions and democracy need to be revived and restored in Ladakh,” it added.

A total of 44 people have been arrested in connection with the September 24 violence in Leh, including activist Sonam Wangchuk, said Director General of Police (DGP) Ladakh, SD Singh Jamwal earlier today.

Addressing a press conference in Leh, DGP Jamwal said that the police have nabbed the main orchestrators of the violence, including activist Sonam Wangchuk.

He said, “We have arrested 44 people so far…The main ring leaders have been nabbed. Sonam Wangchuk, the main player, has been sent out under NSA charges.”

The official has alleged activist Sonam Wangchuk’s connection with Pakistan and raised questions over his visits to the neighbouring countries.

He said that the police arrested a Pakistan PIO, who was in touch with Wangchuk.

He said, “We arrested a Pakistan PIO in the recent past who was reporting back across. We have a record of this. He (Sonam Wanghchuk) had attended a Dawn event in Pakistan. He also visited Bangladesh. So, there is a big question mark on him…Investigation is being done.”

Sonam Wangchuk has been lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail following his detention under the provisions of the National Security Act (NSA), officials said. He was taken to Jodhpur Central Jail last night after his arrest in Ladakh yesterday.

Wangchuk’s arrest comes amid chaos over the recent protests in Leh. The protests turned violent in Leh on September 24, following which the BJP office in the area was set on fire.

Two days after the death of four people amid firing by police during violent protests in the Union Territory, Wangchuk was detained under the provisions of the NSA. The climate activist has been accused of “inciting violence”.

Wangchuk was on a hunger strike, which ended right after the violence unfolded. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: arrestbjpcentral-governmentcongress-presidentkhargeladakh-situationmodi-govtnational-security-actSonam Wangchuk

"Pathetic handling of Ladakh situation…persistent betrayal of people's aspirations": Kharge condemns Wangchuk's arrest

"Pathetic handling of Ladakh situation…persistent betrayal of people's aspirations": Kharge condemns Wangchuk's arrest

