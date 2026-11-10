Patna High Court Cancels Bail, Supreme Court Restores It: What Happened In Bihar Hospital’s Rs 4000 Bribery Case?

The Supreme Court has restored the bail of a Bihar hospital manager accused of demanding a Rs 4,000 bribe, while raising concerns over his reinstatement at the same hospital and on the same post after his arrest. The court observed that a public servant who remains in judicial custody for more than 48 hours is automatically placed under deemed suspension, without requiring a separate suspension order. The bench also questioned why the manager, who was arrested and spent nearly 15 days in custody, was allowed to return to his previous position after his suspension was revoked.

A bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manmohan set aside the Patna High Court’s order cancelling the manager’s regular bail and restored the bail granted earlier by the Sessions Court. The matter arose from a case registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Supreme Court examines Rs 4,000 bribery allegation against Bihar hospital manager

The appellant was working as Manager/Administrator at Sadar Hospital in Samastipur. He was booked under Section 7(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly demanding Rs 4,000 from a complainant to clear pending wages of Rs 36,421.

Following his arrest, the Sessions Court granted him bail. However, the complainant challenged the decision before the Patna High Court, which cancelled the bail and directed that the accused be taken into custody. The manager then approached the Supreme Court through a Special Leave Petition (SLP).

Supreme Court explains deemed suspension after 48 hours in custody

During the hearing, the bench pointed out that the accused had remained in judicial custody for nearly 15 days after his arrest. It said this automatically attracted the rule of deemed suspension applicable to public servants.

“There is one disturbing feature which we should not ignore. It appears, that upon arrest, the appellant accused was in judicial custody for almost a period of 15 days. Once a public servant is arrested and remains in judicial custody for more than 48 hours, there is a deemed suspension. He being a public servant, he could be said to have been placed under deemed suspension. No specific order is required to be passed in this regard,” the Supreme Court observed.

Supreme Court questions Patna High Court’s decision to cancel bail

The bench also noted that the High Court had cancelled the bail nearly one year after the Sessions Court granted it. It observed that the High Court’s reasoning appeared to be influenced by the Sessions Court’s reference to the bribe amount being relatively small.

“Prima facie, it appears from the tenor of the impugned order that what weighed with the High Court was the observation of the Sessions Court, while releasing the appellant on bail that the bribe amount was paltry,” the bench said.

Explaining the general approach to bail in corruption cases, the court observed: “Ordinarily, in cases of this type, having regard to the maximum punishment that the trial court would impose, ultimately, if the accused is held to be guilty, bail is to be granted. It is only when there are criminal antecedents or the facts are very gross that the court may decline to exercise its discretion in favour of the accused.”

The bench agreed that the amount of bribe demanded was not a relevant factor by itself when deciding bail. However, it said the accused could have been allowed to remain on bail.

Supreme Court flags manager’s reinstatement at same hospital

During the proceedings, the State informed the court that the manager had initially been suspended after his arrest, but the suspension order was later revoked. The bench expressed serious concern after learning that he had been posted again at Sadar Hospital, Samastipur, in the same position.

“We are informed by the learned counsel appearing for the State that in fact the appellant was placed under suspension but later, the suspension order came to be revoked, and, shockingly, he has been once again posted in the very same hospital and that too on the very same post. This aspect shall be looked into by the State at the earliest,” the Supreme Court said.

The bench ultimately set aside the Patna High Court’s order and restored the Sessions Court’s original bail order. It also asked the State to look into the manager’s reinstatement at the earliest.

Also Read: 5-Hour Delay, No Life-Support Ambulance For Stroke Patient: Delhi Consumer Court Orders Hospital To Pay Rs 15 Lakh