Patna MLC Election Results 2026 LIVE: Graduate, Teacher Winner Name and Latest Updates | Bihar MLC Election Results

Patna MLC Election Results: The 2026 Bihar Legislative Council elections cover four Graduate and four Teacher constituencies. Patna is one of the constituencies in each category, making it important to track the two results separately. The elections are being conducted under the supervision of the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer, Bihar.

The Patna Graduate constituency elects a representative through the graduate electorate, while the Patna Teacher constituency represents eligible registered teacher voters. The final result for each seat must be confirmed through the official counting declaration.

The Chief Electoral Officer, Bihar website is the primary official source for election notices, while the official TC/GC Results page provides access to published Graduate and Teacher constituency results.

Patna MLC Election Results 2026 LIVE: Latest Updates

The Bihar Legislative Council elections cover eight constituencies: four Graduate seats and four Teacher seats. Polling took place on October 23, 2026, and the official schedule sets October 27 as the date for counting and declaration of results.

The latest verified schedule details are:

Election: Bihar Legislative Council Biennial Election 2026

Constituencies covered in Patna: Patna Graduate and Patna Teacher

Polling date: October 23, 2026

Scheduled counting date: October 27, 2026

Scheduled polling hours: 8 AM to 4 PM

Total seats across Bihar: Eight — four Graduate and four Teacher

Official election authority: Election Commission of India

State election office: Chief Electoral Officer, Bihar

Official website: ceoelection.bihar.gov.in

Live result status: Counting and result declarations are scheduled for October 27. A Patna-specific live counting update or final winner declaration could not be independently verified from the official result pages accessed for this article. Therefore, the winners, vote totals and victory margins remain unconfirmed here.

Readers should check the official Bihar Graduate and Teacher results page for published result documents and updates.

Patna Graduate MLC Election Result 2026: Expected Winner Name and Vote Count

The Patna Graduate MLC constituency is one of four Graduate constituencies included in the 2026 Bihar Legislative Council election. Eligible registered graduate voters participate in the election to select their representative.

Neeraj Kumar was the sitting MLC from the Patna Graduate constituency before the 2026 election. His name appears in the Election Commission’s official documentation identifying the members whose terms were due to expire.

The sitting member’s identity does not, by itself, confirm the list of candidates contesting the 2026 election or the result.

Key Candidates in Patna Graduate MLC Election 2026

The main candidate details should be verified against the final list of contesting candidates published by the election authorities.

Previous sitting MLC: Neeraj Kumar.

Constituency: Patna Graduate.

Final 2026 candidate list: Check the official Bihar CEO election documents.

Winner name: Awaiting official result verification.

Winning party: Awaiting official result verification.

Final vote count: Awaiting official declaration.

Victory margin: Awaiting official declaration.

The official election website can be accessed through the Chief Electoral Officer, Bihar.

Key Political Parties

The Patna Graduate election is contested by candidates whose names and party affiliations must be established from the final official candidate list.

For accurate reporting, verify the candidates representing the Janata Dal (United), Bharatiya Janata Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Jan Suraaj Party and other parties or independent candidates against the official records. Party participation should not be confused with a confirmed candidate nomination.

The final result will depend on the prescribed counting process and the applicable preferential voting rules.

Total Seats

The Patna Graduate and Teacher elections cover two seats within Patna’s constituencies:

Patna Graduate: One Legislative Council seat.

Patna Teacher: One Legislative Council seat.

Across Bihar, the 2026 biennial election covers eight seats in total:

Four Graduate constituencies: Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Kosi.

Four Teacher constituencies: Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Saran.

The official schedule and constituency information are available on the Chief Electoral Officer, Bihar website.

Past Election

Neeraj Kumar was the sitting MLC for the Patna Graduate constituency before the 2026 election. The Election Commission’s official schedule identifies him as the member whose term was due to expire in November 2026.

The previous member’s identity is useful historical context, but it does not determine the outcome of the 2026 election.

For the official constituency and membership details, consult the Election Commission’s published election documentation.

Patna MLC Election Results 2026: BJP vs Other Party Candidates

The Patna MLC election features two distinct contests, one for the Graduate constituency and another for the Teacher constituency. The candidates and their party affiliations must be verified separately for each seat.

The official election result will establish the winner of each contest. Until the relevant declarations are published, it would be premature to identify a winning party or announce a victory margin.

Key details to check in the official result include:

The winning candidate in the Patna Graduate constituency.

The winning candidate in the Patna Teacher constituency.

Each candidate’s party affiliation.

The final vote totals recorded under the applicable counting procedure.

The victory margin, where declared.

The Returning Officer’s final result declaration.

The official Bihar TC/GC Results page is the appropriate starting point for checking published results. The Bihar CEO homepage provides access to further election documents.

Patna MLC Election 2026 Voting Percentage: Graduate and Teacher Seats

Polling for the Patna Graduate and Patna Teacher constituencies took place on October 23, 2026, from 8 AM to 4 PM.

The two constituencies have different electorates:

Patna Graduate constituency: Eligible voters registered in the Graduate constituency.

Patna Teacher constituency: Eligible voters registered in the Teacher constituency.

Polling date: October 23, 2026.

Polling hours: 8 AM to 4 PM.

Counting date: October 27, 2026, according to the published schedule.

Official turnout figures: Check the election authority’s final polling report before publishing exact percentages.

The Graduate and Teacher constituencies must be reported separately because they have different electorates and separate results.

Turnout figures alone do not establish which candidate has won. The final outcome depends on the counting of valid ballots according to the rules governing Legislative Council elections.

For official election notices and polling information, visit the Chief Electoral Officer, Bihar.

Patna MLC Election Results 2026 LIVE: How to Check Winner List

Readers can use the official election websites to check the Patna Graduate and Patna Teacher results.

Follow these steps:

Visit the Chief Electoral Officer, Bihar website. Open the official TC/GC Results page. Look for the relevant Graduate or Teacher constituency result document. Check whether a result for the Patna constituency has been published. Verify the candidate’s name, party affiliation, final vote count and victory margin against the official declaration. If the result is not yet listed, check the official website again after the Returning Officer’s declaration.

Readers should not treat an unofficial trend or an unverified candidate claim as a final result. The Returning Officer’s declaration is the authoritative confirmation of the winner.

Conclusion

The Patna MLC Election Results 2026 cover two Bihar Legislative Council constituencies: Patna Graduate and Patna Teacher. Polling took place on October 23, and counting and result declarations are scheduled for October 27.

The official results will determine the representatives elected from both constituencies. The candidate names, winning parties, vote totals and victory margins should be updated only after the election authorities confirm them.

For the latest verified information, consult the Chief Electoral Officer, Bihar and the official Graduate and Teacher constituency results page.