Patnaik defends Pandian, urges for unity in BJD amid reports of rifts over Waqf Amendment Bill

Patnaik also came down heavily on his party colleagues for holding large meetings in hotels amid growing internal rift following party members' split voting on the Bill in Rajya Sabha five days ago.

Amid signs of internal rift in the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) over the controversial Waqf Amebdment Bill, party chief and former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday came out in strong defence of his close aide VK Pandian, while calling for unity.

The remarks of the former Chief Minister came after signs of rift emerged following the BJD leaders divided in the Rajya Sabha with MPs casting split votes, which has been so far known for its discipline.

During voting on Waqf Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha, BJD MP Sasmit Patra supported the bill, while another MP Muzibulla Khan, opposed it.

One member, Debashish Samantaray, remained absent.

The confusion over voting in support or against, had prompted criticism from the BJP and concerns within the BJD ranks.

Patnaik, who didn’t name anyone directly, his remarks is widely seen as a response to speculation around growing discontent in the party, particularly over Pandian’s influence.

While speaking to the media, Patnaik said, “I want to say clearly that Pandian has done a lot of good work in the past, so he shouldn’t be critised. He left the party more than 10 months ago and is not involved in any of the party’s work.”

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed last week by the Rajya Sabha with 128 votes in favour and 95 against, after the Lok Sabha cleared it with 288 votes for and 232 against.

The legislation was granted assent from President Droupadi Murmu.

