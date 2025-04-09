Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Patnaik Defends Pandian, Urges For Unity In BJD Amid Reports Of Rifts Over Waqf Amendment Bill

Patnaik Defends Pandian, Urges For Unity In BJD Amid Reports Of Rifts Over Waqf Amendment Bill

Patnaik also came down heavily on his party colleagues for holding large meetings in hotels amid growing internal rift following party members' split voting on the Bill in Rajya Sabha five days ago.

Patnaik Defends Pandian, Urges For Unity In BJD Amid Reports Of Rifts Over Waqf Amendment Bill

Patnaik defends Pandian, urges for unity in BJD amid reports of rifts over Waqf Amendment Bill


Amid signs of internal rift in the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) over the controversial Waqf Amebdment Bill, party chief and former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday came out in strong defence of his close aide VK Pandian, while calling for unity.

Patnaik also came down heavily on his party colleagues for holding large meetings in hotels amid growing internal rift following party members’ split voting on the Bill in Rajya Sabha five days ago.

The remarks of the former Chief Minister came after signs of rift emerged following the BJD leaders divided in the Rajya Sabha with MPs casting split votes, which has been so far known for its discipline.

During voting on Waqf Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha, BJD MP Sasmit Patra supported the bill, while another MP Muzibulla Khan, opposed it.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

One member, Debashish Samantaray, remained absent.

The confusion over voting in support or against, had prompted criticism from the BJP and concerns within the BJD ranks.

Patnaik, who didn’t name anyone directly, his remarks is widely seen as a response to speculation around growing discontent in the party, particularly over Pandian’s influence.

While speaking to the media, Patnaik said, “I want to say clearly that Pandian has done a lot of good work in the past, so he shouldn’t be critised. He left the party more than 10 months ago and is not involved in any of the party’s work.”

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed last week by the Rajya Sabha with 128 votes in favour and 95 against, after the Lok Sabha cleared it with 288 votes for and 232 against.

The legislation was granted assent from President Droupadi Murmu.

ALSO READ: Tahawwur Rana Extradition: Who He Is And How The 26/11 Accused Is Being Brought To Justice

 

Filed under

Biju Janta Dal Debashish Samantaray Muzibulla Khan naveen patnaik Sasmit Patra

Myanmar Earthquake: Embas

BREAKING- A 90 Days Pause In Tariff Imposition By Trump
newsx

Patnaik Defends Pandian, Urges For Unity In BJD Amid Reports Of Rifts Over Waqf Amendment...
17 years after the darkes

‘He’s One of the Main Conspirators’: Ajmal Kasab’s Lawyer On Why Tahawwur Rana’s Arrest Matters
Rahul Gandhi seen here wi

After Deliberate Discussion, Congress Passes Nyay Path Resolution At AICC Session In Ahmedabad, Slams BJP...
NGO Busted For Selling Gi

Rajasthan: NGO Run By A Woman Busted For Selling Girls For ₹5 Lakh To Men
AR Rahman and Abhijeet Bh

Abhijeet Bhattacharya Claims AR Rahman Made Padma Awardees Wait On Bench For Nearly Three Hours
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

BREAKING- A 90 Days Pause In Tariff Imposition By Trump

BREAKING- A 90 Days Pause In Tariff Imposition By Trump

‘He’s One of the Main Conspirators’: Ajmal Kasab’s Lawyer On Why Tahawwur Rana’s Arrest Matters

‘He’s One of the Main Conspirators’: Ajmal Kasab’s Lawyer On Why Tahawwur Rana’s Arrest Matters

After Deliberate Discussion, Congress Passes Nyay Path Resolution At AICC Session In Ahmedabad, Slams BJP Government

After Deliberate Discussion, Congress Passes Nyay Path Resolution At AICC Session In Ahmedabad, Slams BJP...

Rajasthan: NGO Run By A Woman Busted For Selling Girls For ₹5 Lakh To Men

Rajasthan: NGO Run By A Woman Busted For Selling Girls For ₹5 Lakh To Men

Abhijeet Bhattacharya Claims AR Rahman Made Padma Awardees Wait On Bench For Nearly Three Hours

Abhijeet Bhattacharya Claims AR Rahman Made Padma Awardees Wait On Bench For Nearly Three Hours

Entertainment

Abhijeet Bhattacharya Claims AR Rahman Made Padma Awardees Wait On Bench For Nearly Three Hours

Abhijeet Bhattacharya Claims AR Rahman Made Padma Awardees Wait On Bench For Nearly Three Hours

Apoorva Mukhija Returns Post India’s Got Latent Controversy, Says Made Her Father Live His Worst Nightmare, Lost My Self-Respect

Apoorva Mukhija Returns Post India’s Got Latent Controversy, Says Made Her Father Live His Worst

Video: Family Drama Takes A Turn, Manchu Manoj Protests Outside His Father Mohan Babu’s Residence: Have No Other Place To Go

Video: Family Drama Takes A Turn, Manchu Manoj Protests Outside His Father Mohan Babu’s Residence:

Leaked: Sai Pallavi Looks Busy On Set As Her New Look As Sita From Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Gets Revealed

Leaked: Sai Pallavi Looks Busy On Set As Her New Look As Sita From Ranbir

On Which Date Is Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol’s Iconic DDLJ Statue Getting Unveiled In London?

On Which Date Is Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol’s Iconic DDLJ Statue Getting Unveiled In London?

Lifestyle

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank