Patparganj Voter List Discrepancy: Voter’s Name Deleted From The List, Not Allowed To Cast Vote

As voting continues across Delhi, an incident at a polling station in Patparganj has raised concerns about discrepancies in the voter list. NewsX uncovered a case where a long-time voter claimed that despite receiving a voter slip, his name had mysteriously disappeared from the official list, barring him from casting his vote.

Voter Speaks Out

Poll Booth No. 174 Mayur Vihar Phase 1

The affected voter, who has been voting at the same polling station for the last 34 years, expressed his frustration. Recounting the incident, he said:

“We went inside to vote, but they told us our name had been deleted from the voter list. I told them that I’ve been voting here for 34 years. They just asked us to check outside, but no one had informed us about this beforehand. No one from the election officials ever came to our house for any verification.”

BJP Observer Blames AAP

Reacting to the situation, the BJP polling observer at the station made serious allegations, implying that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) might be behind the name deletions.

“I want to show you something important. AAP always blames BJP for deleting names from the voter list. But here’s a case of a voter who has been with us for 38 years, and yet his name was deleted from the list despite having a voter slip. So, tell me—who is really responsible for this? BJP or AAP?”

Concerns Over Electoral Mismanagement

This incident has fueled concerns about electoral mismanagement and raised questions about the integrity of the voter list. Such discrepancies can undermine public trust in the electoral process and lead to accusations of foul play.

With incidents like this coming to light, authorities must address these issues to ensure a free and fair election. Ensuring that every eligible voter can exercise their democratic right is critical to maintaining the integrity of the electoral process in the capital.

Further investigations are expected as the election process unfolds. Whether this is a one-off case or part of a larger pattern remains to be seen.

