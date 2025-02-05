Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Patparganj Voter List Discrepancy: Voter’s Name Deleted From The List, Not Allowed To Cast Vote

NewsX uncovered a case where a long-time voter claimed that despite receiving a voter slip, his name had mysteriously disappeared from the official list, barring him from casting his vote.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Patparganj Voter List Discrepancy: Voter’s Name Deleted From The List, Not Allowed To Cast Vote


As voting continues across Delhi, an incident at a polling station in Patparganj has raised concerns about discrepancies in the voter list. NewsX uncovered a case where a long-time voter claimed that despite receiving a voter slip, his name had mysteriously disappeared from the official list, barring him from casting his vote.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Voter Speaks Out

Poll Booth No. 174 Mayur Vihar Phase 1 

The affected voter, who has been voting at the same polling station for the last 34 years, expressed his frustration. Recounting the incident, he said:
“We went inside to vote, but they told us our name had been deleted from the voter list. I told them that I’ve been voting here for 34 years. They just asked us to check outside, but no one had informed us about this beforehand. No one from the election officials ever came to our house for any verification.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

BJP Observer Blames AAP

Reacting to the situation, the BJP polling observer at the station made serious allegations, implying that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) might be behind the name deletions.
“I want to show you something important. AAP always blames BJP for deleting names from the voter list. But here’s a case of a voter who has been with us for 38 years, and yet his name was deleted from the list despite having a voter slip. So, tell me—who is really responsible for this? BJP or AAP?”

Concerns Over Electoral Mismanagement

This incident has fueled concerns about electoral mismanagement and raised questions about the integrity of the voter list. Such discrepancies can undermine public trust in the electoral process and lead to accusations of foul play.

With incidents like this coming to light, authorities must address these issues to ensure a free and fair election. Ensuring that every eligible voter can exercise their democratic right is critical to maintaining the integrity of the electoral process in the capital.

Further investigations are expected as the election process unfolds. Whether this is a one-off case or part of a larger pattern remains to be seen.

Also Read: BJP To Make A Comeback After 27 Years? This Is What Exit Poll Predicts

Filed under

Delhi Elections 2025 Patparganj Voter Name Deleted

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Is Udit Narayan’s First Wife? Singer Was Once Accused Of Cheating And Marrying Another Woman

Who Is Udit Narayan’s First Wife? Singer Was Once Accused Of Cheating And Marrying Another...

AAP, BJP In Tight Race: Zeenia Predicts Close Contest In Delhi Elections 2025

AAP, BJP In Tight Race: Zeenia Predicts Close Contest In Delhi Elections 2025

When Is Jurassic World Rebirth Releasing? Here’s What Role Scarlett Johansson Is Playing In The Movie

When Is Jurassic World Rebirth Releasing? Here’s What Role Scarlett Johansson Is Playing In The...

BJP To Make A Comeback After 27 Years? This Is What Exit Poll Predicts

BJP To Make A Comeback After 27 Years? This Is What Exit Poll Predicts

Delhi Exit Polls 2025: This Exit Poll Predicts AAP Win In Delhi, Others Show BJP

Delhi Exit Polls 2025: This Exit Poll Predicts AAP Win In Delhi, Others Show BJP

Entertainment

Who Is Udit Narayan’s First Wife? Singer Was Once Accused Of Cheating And Marrying Another Woman

Who Is Udit Narayan’s First Wife? Singer Was Once Accused Of Cheating And Marrying Another

When Is Jurassic World Rebirth Releasing? Here’s What Role Scarlett Johansson Is Playing In The Movie

When Is Jurassic World Rebirth Releasing? Here’s What Role Scarlett Johansson Is Playing In The

Govt Grants Special Screening Of Ajith’s ‘Vidamuyarchi’ For One Day | Check Show Timings

Govt Grants Special Screening Of Ajith’s ‘Vidamuyarchi’ For One Day | Check Show Timings

What Happened To Justin Bieber? Singer’s New Photos Looking Pale And Exhausted Worry Fans Amid Divorce Rumours With Hailey Bieber

What Happened To Justin Bieber? Singer’s New Photos Looking Pale And Exhausted Worry Fans Amid

Did Ananya Panday Ditch Imtiaz Ali To Work In Karan Johar’s Film With Kartik Aaryan?

Did Ananya Panday Ditch Imtiaz Ali To Work In Karan Johar’s Film With Kartik Aaryan?

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox