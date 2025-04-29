Home
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Pawan Kalyan Slams Bilawal Bhutto’s Blood Threat Over Indus Waters, Warns Congress On Pakistan Support

After Bilawal Bhutto threatened bloodshed over India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan issued a fierce rebuttal, reminding Pakistan of its defeats in past wars.

Pawan Kalyan Slams Bilawal Bhutto’s Blood Threat Over Indus Waters, Warns Congress On Pakistan Support


Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has issued a strong response to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, following the latter’s provocative remarks over the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) and threats of bloodshed if India stops water flow to Pakistan.

“They Should Remember the Past Wars” – Pawan Kalyan to Pakistan

Responding to Bhutto’s speech at a rally in Sukkur, where he warned that “either our water will flow through the Indus or their blood,” Pawan Kalyan stated: “They (Pakistan) should be reminded how they lost the past three wars. We have to send the visuals to them — around 70,000 soldiers how they were treated. If they try to overstep, every Indian will come to Pakistan. If the need arises, we will spill our blood for the nation.”

Bhutto’s remarks were made in the context of India’s move to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, following a terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, mostly tourists. India also downgraded diplomatic ties with Islamabad in response to the attack.

Bilawal Bhutto’s Indus Warning

In his fiery address in Sindh province, Bhutto claimed the Indus River belongs to Pakistan, especially Sindh, citing historical ties: “The Indus is ours and will remain ours. Modi cannot sever the bond between Sindh and the Indus. The Indian government has cast its eyes on Pakistan’s water.”

He also invoked the Indus Valley Civilization, calling Pakistan its true custodian, and accused India of warmongering and attempting to divert river waters, which he said the world would not tolerate.

Pawan Kalyan Warns Congress on Pakistan Sympathy

In a separate statement, Pawan Kalyan took aim at Congress leaders, accusing some of sympathizing with Pakistan even after the Pahalgam tragedy.

“Some Congress leaders who speak for Pakistan should settle there. Supporting Pakistan while staying in India is unacceptable,” he said during a tribute meeting for the Pahalgam victims.

He further emphasized: “Kashmir is ours. Talking about terrorism for political gain is shameful. National unity and firm action are essential to stop communal violence.”

Without naming individuals, Kalyan warned that endorsing anti-India sentiments or terrorism would not be tolerated by the nation.

