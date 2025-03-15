Home
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Pawan Kalyan Slams Tamil Nadu Leaders: ‘Why Dub Tamil Films In Hindi If You Oppose The Language?’

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan has reignited the language debate, accusing Tamil Nadu politicians of hypocrisy over their stance on Hindi. His sharp remarks come amid ongoing tensions over the language policies.

Pawan Kalyan Slams Tamil Nadu Leaders: 'Why Dub Tamil Films In Hindi If You Oppose The Language?'

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Friday took a sharp dig at Tamil Nadu politicians, accusing them of hypocrisy over their stance on the alleged imposition of Hindi.

Speaking at the party’s 12th foundation day celebration, Kalyan questioned the logic behind Tamil Nadu’s opposition to Hindi while benefiting from the language through the film industry.

Criticism of Tamil Nadu’s Language Policy

Kalyan expressed confusion over why some Tamil Nadu leaders criticize Sanskrit and oppose Hindi while permitting Tamil films to be dubbed into Hindi for financial gain.

“I do not understand why some criticize Sanskrit. Why do Tamil Nadu politicians oppose Hindi while allowing their movies to be dubbed in Hindi for financial gain? They want money from Bollywood but refuse to accept Hindi—what kind of logic is that?” he said.

His remarks come in the wake of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s continued opposition to the Union government’s language policies, particularly the three-language formula outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP).

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Linguistic Diversity

Emphasizing the importance of India’s linguistic diversity, Kalyan asserted that the country needs multiple languages, including Tamil, and not just two dominant ones.

“India needs multiple languages, including Tamil, not just two. We must embrace linguistic diversity—not only to maintain the integrity of our nation but also to foster love and unity among its people,” he stated.

Kalyan’s remarks followed Chief Minister Stalin’s recent comments on March 13, where he accused the Union government of using the NEP as a tool for promoting Hindi rather than fostering education across India.

“National Education Policy is not an education policy; it is a saffronized policy. The policy was not created to develop India but to develop Hindi. We are opposing the policy as it would completely destroy Tamil Nadu’s education system,” Stalin said at a public gathering in Tiruvallur.

Allegations of Withheld Funds

Stalin also accused the central government of withholding funds meant for Tamil Nadu as a means of pressuring the state into implementing the NEP.

“We are asking for our tax share, which we paid with our efforts. What is the problem with this? Is it fair to threaten us by not releasing funds for the welfare of 43 lakh students? Since we did not accept NEP, they are refusing to release funds that belong to Tamil Nadu,” he alleged.

He further criticized the policy, arguing that it would exclude marginalized communities from the education system rather than making education accessible to all.

“We would have welcomed the scheme if it brought everyone into education. But is NEP like that? NEP has all the factors that remove people from education. This is how this policy is, and that’s why we are opposing it,” he said.

