Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Pawan Khera Slams Poonch Gurudwara Attack, Says Pakistan Isolated Globally

Pawan Khera Slams Poonch Gurudwara Attack, Says Pakistan Isolated Globally

Khera emphasized that the international community must recognize the contrast between India’s efforts to dismantle terror infrastructure and Pakistan’s continued aggression against non-combatants.

Pawan Khera Slams Poonch Gurudwara Attack, Says Pakistan Isolated Globally

Pawan Khera Slams Poonch Gurudwara Attack, Says Pakistan Isolated Globally


Congress leader Pawan Khera has strongly condemned the recent shelling by the Pakistan Army in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, which damaged the Shri Guru Singh Sabha Gurudwara and claimed several civilian lives. He accused Pakistan of targeting innocent civilians while India continues its operations against terror bases across the border.

India’s Message to the World: We Fight Terror, They Hit Civilians

Khera emphasized that the international community must recognize the contrast between India’s efforts to dismantle terror infrastructure and Pakistan’s continued aggression against non-combatants.

“What is happening in Poonch, the way Pakistan is attacking the innocent civilians there, even a Gurdwara was damaged. The world must see that we are destroying the terror sites, which nurtured the terrorists who attack India, but Pakistan is attacking civilians. Pakistan has been completely isolated today… It’s good that we are conveying the situation to the world continuously,” Khera told ANI.

Calling for unity, Khera urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the all-party meeting scheduled for Thursday morning. He stressed that global perception would shift positively if India’s leadership is seen working collectively.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“The PM should attend the all-party meeting. When the world sees that the PM is moving ahead by taking the opposition in confidence, the world will listen,” he added.

Kejriwal Calls Attack ‘Shameful for Humanity’

Joining the condemnation, Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal described the bombing of the Gurudwara near the Line of Control as a disgrace to humanity. He expressed sorrow over the deaths caused by the attack and extended condolences to the grieving families.

In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, “The bomb attack by Pakistan on Gurdwara Sahib located near LOC in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir is highly condemnable and shameful for humanity. The death of Raggi Singh, Bhai Amrik Singh, Amarjit Singh, Ranjit Singh and Ruby Kaur Ji in this attack is extremely sad. We pay tribute to all the departed souls and express our deepest condolences to their families. We pray to Guru Sahib Ji to give place to the departed souls in his feet and give strength to the family members to bear this unbearable pain.”

Religious Institutions Not Spared in Cross-Border Aggression

The Pakistani shelling has caused widespread destruction in Poonch, with civilian casualties reaching nearly a dozen. One of the shells struck a corner of the Shri Guru Singh Sabha Gurudwara, according to Narinder Singh, President of the District Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee.

The Akal Takht, Sikhism’s highest temporal authority, also issued a stern rebuke, condemning the assault on the sacred site by Pakistani forces.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Pakistan Airports Shut Down: Flight Operations Suspended At Karachi, Sialkot, and Lahore

 

Filed under

Operation Sindoor Pahalgam Terror Attack Pakistan pawan khera

newsx

Watch, Pakistan Influencer Praise India’s Defence Says, ‘India Achieved All Targets, Pakistan Failed To Intercept...
newsx

Pakistan Defence Minister Trolled For Claiming Indian Fighter Jets Downed ‘All Over Social Media’
Amid escalating tensions

Nishikant Dubey Urges Curb On Social Media Accounts With ‘Pakistani Mentality’
newsx

Shehbaz Sharif Thanks Erdogan For Turkiye’s Support Amid India’s Operation Sindoor
Ajit Doval Briefs PM Modi

Ajit Doval Briefs PM Modi: Key Points You Need To Know As Centre Goes For...
newsx

Pawan Khera Slams Poonch Gurudwara Attack, Says Pakistan Isolated Globally
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Watch, Pakistan Influencer Praise India’s Defence Says, ‘India Achieved All Targets, Pakistan Failed To Intercept Even One’

Watch, Pakistan Influencer Praise India’s Defence Says, ‘India Achieved All Targets, Pakistan Failed To Intercept...

Pakistan Defence Minister Trolled For Claiming Indian Fighter Jets Downed ‘All Over Social Media’

Pakistan Defence Minister Trolled For Claiming Indian Fighter Jets Downed ‘All Over Social Media’

Nishikant Dubey Urges Curb On Social Media Accounts With ‘Pakistani Mentality’

Nishikant Dubey Urges Curb On Social Media Accounts With ‘Pakistani Mentality’

Shehbaz Sharif Thanks Erdogan For Turkiye’s Support Amid India’s Operation Sindoor

Shehbaz Sharif Thanks Erdogan For Turkiye’s Support Amid India’s Operation Sindoor

Ajit Doval Briefs PM Modi: Key Points You Need To Know As Centre Goes For All-Party Meet to Discuss Operation Sindoor

Ajit Doval Briefs PM Modi: Key Points You Need To Know As Centre Goes For...

Entertainment

Watch: Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli During First Date Night Post Avneet Kaur Controversy? Actress Refuses To Take Cricketer’s Hand

Watch: Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli During First Date Night Post Avneet Kaur Controversy?

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins New Chapter With Debut Production ‘Subham’, Releases May 9

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins New Chapter With Debut Production ‘Subham’, Releases May 9

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media