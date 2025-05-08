Pawan Khera Slams Poonch Gurudwara Attack, Says Pakistan Isolated Globally

Khera emphasized that the international community must recognize the contrast between India’s efforts to dismantle terror infrastructure and Pakistan’s continued aggression against non-combatants.

Congress leader Pawan Khera has strongly condemned the recent shelling by the Pakistan Army in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, which damaged the Shri Guru Singh Sabha Gurudwara and claimed several civilian lives. He accused Pakistan of targeting innocent civilians while India continues its operations against terror bases across the border.

India’s Message to the World: We Fight Terror, They Hit Civilians

Khera emphasized that the international community must recognize the contrast between India’s efforts to dismantle terror infrastructure and Pakistan’s continued aggression against non-combatants.

“What is happening in Poonch, the way Pakistan is attacking the innocent civilians there, even a Gurdwara was damaged. The world must see that we are destroying the terror sites, which nurtured the terrorists who attack India, but Pakistan is attacking civilians. Pakistan has been completely isolated today… It’s good that we are conveying the situation to the world continuously,” Khera told ANI.

Calling for unity, Khera urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the all-party meeting scheduled for Thursday morning. He stressed that global perception would shift positively if India’s leadership is seen working collectively.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“The PM should attend the all-party meeting. When the world sees that the PM is moving ahead by taking the opposition in confidence, the world will listen,” he added.

Kejriwal Calls Attack ‘Shameful for Humanity’

Joining the condemnation, Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal described the bombing of the Gurudwara near the Line of Control as a disgrace to humanity. He expressed sorrow over the deaths caused by the attack and extended condolences to the grieving families.

In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, “The bomb attack by Pakistan on Gurdwara Sahib located near LOC in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir is highly condemnable and shameful for humanity. The death of Raggi Singh, Bhai Amrik Singh, Amarjit Singh, Ranjit Singh and Ruby Kaur Ji in this attack is extremely sad. We pay tribute to all the departed souls and express our deepest condolences to their families. We pray to Guru Sahib Ji to give place to the departed souls in his feet and give strength to the family members to bear this unbearable pain.”

Religious Institutions Not Spared in Cross-Border Aggression

The Pakistani shelling has caused widespread destruction in Poonch, with civilian casualties reaching nearly a dozen. One of the shells struck a corner of the Shri Guru Singh Sabha Gurudwara, according to Narinder Singh, President of the District Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee.

The Akal Takht, Sikhism’s highest temporal authority, also issued a stern rebuke, condemning the assault on the sacred site by Pakistani forces.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Pakistan Airports Shut Down: Flight Operations Suspended At Karachi, Sialkot, and Lahore