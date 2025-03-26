The UPI outage began in the late afternoon, with Downdetector graphs showing a sharp rise in complaints around 7 PM.

Indian users are experiencing widespread Unified Payments Interface (UPI) disruptions, with reports of payment failures on Google Pay, Paytm, and various banking apps. According to Downdetector, the number of outage reports surged in the evening, impacting fund transfers, transactions, and login access.

Services Affected in the UPI Outage

Google Pay:

72% of users reported payment failures.

14% experienced website access issues.

Another 14% faced app-related problems.

Paytm:

86% of complaints were linked to failed transactions.

9% of users reported login difficulties.

6% faced issues with purchases.

Banking Services:

State Bank of India (SBI) was significantly affected, with:

47% of users reporting fund transfer failures.

37% experiencing mobile banking issues.

16% facing online banking disruptions.

UPI as a whole saw 84% of complaints related to failed payments.

UPI is down for the first time & it is already showing an impact. Most of us already stopped carrying liquid cash & this downtime has created a do or die situation 😂 Elders were right about carrying cash ✅️ pic.twitter.com/7QBSnfwNXr — Yaswanth Sai Palaghat (@yaswanthtweet) March 26, 2025

UPI has been failing since the last hour servers are down. Aaj bartan dhulwa ke hi manega — Tejusurya 2.0 (@Tejusurya_) March 26, 2025

Timeline of the UPI Service Disruptions

The UPI outage began in the late afternoon, with Downdetector graphs showing a sharp rise in complaints around 7 PM. Social media users also reported failed transactions, delays in fund transfers, and banking errors.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which oversees UPI transactions, has not yet issued a statement explaining the cause of the disruption. As users continue to face difficulties, many are waiting for an official update on when normal services will resume.

