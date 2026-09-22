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Home > India News > Penal Consequences Can’t Be Imposed For Not Singing Vande Mataram: Supreme Court on Plea Challenging Centre’s Circular

Penal Consequences Can’t Be Imposed For Not Singing Vande Mataram: Supreme Court on Plea Challenging Centre’s Circular

Justice Joymalya Bagchi observed that the court would examine the validity of the penal provisions, while adding that the judiciary cannot "second-guess national aspirations."

Justice Joymalya Bagchi observed that the court would examine the validity of the penal provisions, while adding that the judiciary cannot "second-guess national aspirations."
Justice Joymalya Bagchi observed that the court would examine the validity of the penal provisions, while adding that the judiciary cannot "second-guess national aspirations."

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Last updated: Tue 2026-09-22 13:13 IST

Carnatic musician and vocalist T M Krishna has approached the Supreme Court challenging the Centre’s circular on the singing of Vande Mataram, raising questions over its implications for secularism and individual choice.
 
Krishna has questioned the requirement to sing the national song, pointing out that some of its stanzas invoke Hindu deities. He has argued that making the singing of Vande Mataram compulsory could raise constitutional concerns in a secular country.
In his petition, the musician said, “The amendment to cover Vande Mataram under the Prevention of Insults to the National Honour Act is arbitrary and violates personal liberty, and furthers a majoritarian religious message.”
During the hearing, the Supreme Court observed that penal consequences cannot be imposed on a person for not singing Vande Mataram. Justice Joymalya Bagchi observed that the court would examine the validity of the penal provisions, while adding that the judiciary cannot “second-guess national aspirations.”
 
The hearing also saw a sharp exchange between Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Senior Advocate S Muralidhar over a reference to “Naxalites”.
 
The bench stressed that constitutional courts derive their credibility from the rule of law and that everyone, including accused persons, must be dealt with in accordance with law.
 
The Supreme Court is examining the legal and constitutional questions arising from the Centre’s circular, including whether any penal consequences can legitimately flow from an individual’s refusal to sing the national song.
The plea is filed amid a political row between the BJP and Congress over the Vande Mataram, particularly the ongoing debate over whether all six stanzas or only the first two should be sung at official and party programmes.

 

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Penal Consequences Can’t Be Imposed For Not Singing Vande Mataram: Supreme Court on Plea Challenging Centre’s Circular

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Penal Consequences Can’t Be Imposed For Not Singing Vande Mataram: Supreme Court on Plea Challenging Centre’s Circular

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Penal Consequences Can’t Be Imposed For Not Singing Vande Mataram: Supreme Court on Plea Challenging Centre’s Circular

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Penal Consequences Can’t Be Imposed For Not Singing Vande Mataram: Supreme Court on Plea Challenging Centre’s Circular
Penal Consequences Can’t Be Imposed For Not Singing Vande Mataram: Supreme Court on Plea Challenging Centre’s Circular
Penal Consequences Can’t Be Imposed For Not Singing Vande Mataram: Supreme Court on Plea Challenging Centre’s Circular
Penal Consequences Can’t Be Imposed For Not Singing Vande Mataram: Supreme Court on Plea Challenging Centre’s Circular
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