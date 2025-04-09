Home
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
'People Denied Housing Based On Caste Is Disheartening': Maharashtra Governor On Discrimination

Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan made a strong appeal for ending caste and religion-based discrimination in the country, calling it “disheartening” that people are still being denied housing based on their identity.

Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan made a strong appeal for ending caste and religion-based discrimination in the country, calling it “disheartening” that people are still being denied housing based on their identity.

Speaking at the ‘Lokmat World Peace and Harmony Through Interfaith Dialogue’ event held on Tuesday, the Governor highlighted the need for mutual respect, religious tolerance, and empathy among people of different backgrounds.

“It is disheartening to hear that people are being denied housing based on caste or religion and that has to be ended once and for all. World peace and harmony can be created merely by interfaith dialogue. We have to make every citizen a stakeholder in peace and goodwill,” he said.

Education Must Teach Respect for All Religions, Says Governor

Governor Radhakrishnan stressed that respect for all faiths should start from the classroom. He said schools and colleges need to actively teach and encourage students to celebrate religious festivals from all communities, not just their own.

“In a multi-religious and multi-cultural society it is essential that we teach our citizens to respect all faiths. This has to begin from schools and colleges,” he said.

He also pointed out that in the name of secularism, schools are sometimes discouraged from acknowledging religious celebrations — something he believes works against true unity.

“In the name of secularism, we are preventing our students from celebrating the festivals of all religions,” he added.

He encouraged parents to expose their children to different places of worship, saying this kind of experience helps build empathy and understanding from a young age.

Interfaith Dialogue Can Break Barriers

Throughout his address, the Governor underlined how powerful interfaith dialogue can be in breaking down stereotypes and connecting people across communities.

“Interfaith dialogue can bridge divides, dismantle prejudices and foster a deeper understanding of shared humanity,” he said.

The event brought together several prominent figures including Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, and Lokmat Media Group Chairman and former MP Vijay Darda.

Arif Mohammad Khan: “Diversity Is Natural Law”

Adding to the conversation, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said that Indian identity has never been about language, religion, or the color of one’s skin. Instead, he said, it’s rooted in values and a shared moral foundation.

“There are consequences of every act. We (Indians) never said diversity weakens us. We always said diversity, plurality is natural law and it should be respected,” he stated.

He also spoke about the idea of accountability, calling it a key part of Indian culture — the belief that actions, good or bad, always come back around.

“Accountability is an important concept in Indian culture,” he said. “What goes around comes around.”

Vijay Darda: Time to Focus on Brotherhood and Compassion

Vijay Darda, chairman of Lokmat Media and former Rajya Sabha MP, emphasized the importance of love, peace, and unity in today’s world. He said society needs to put more attention on brotherhood, compassion, and forgiveness, especially during times of growing tension and division.

“It is necessary to focus on brotherhood, welfare of people, world peace, compassion and forgiveness,” Darda said.

