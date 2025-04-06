People of India are Witnessing Our Governance,” PM Modi Extends Greeting To BJP Workers On Foundation Day

Home
Sunday, April 6, 2025
The BJP was originally founded as the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951 under the leadership of Syama Prasad Mookerjee. The party gained significant momentum under leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani, eventually rising to power in the 1990s.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the occasion of the party’s Foundation Day on Sunday.

In a post on the social media platform X, the Prime Minister wrote that the day made the party reiterate its unparalleled commitment to working towards the country’s progress.

The PM further wrote that the people of the country also saw the good governance of the party, which had been reflected in the historic mandates received in the years gone by.

“Greetings to all@BJP4IndiaKaryakartas on the Party’s Sthapana Diwas. We recall all those who devoted themselves to strengthening our Party over the last several decades. This important day makes us reiterate our unparalleled commitment to work towards India’s progress and realise the dream of a Viksit Bharat,” the post read.

Emphasising the public’s endorsement of the BJP’s governance, he wrote, “The people of India are seeing the good governance agenda of our Party, which is also reflected in the historic mandates we’ve received in the years gone by, be it in the Lok Sabha elections, Assembly elections across different states and various local body polls across the nation. Our Governments will continue serving society and ensuring all-around development. “

Terming the workers of the party as the ‘backbone’, the PM wrote in his post that he was proud in the way the Karyakartas were working around the clock in every part of the nation and serving the poor, downtrodden and marganalised people.

“My best wishes to all our hardworking Karyakartas, the backbone of our Party, as they actively work on the ground and elaborate on our good governance agenda. I am proud of the manner in which our Karyakartas are working round the clock, in every part of the nation and serving the poor, downtrodden as well as marginalised. Their energy and enthusiasm are truly motivating,’ the post further read.

The BJP was originally founded as the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951 under the leadership of Syama Prasad Mookerjee. The party gained significant momentum under leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani, eventually rising to power in the 1990s. It has remained a dominant force in Indian politics since then.

(With Inputs From ANI)

