Monday, April 7, 2025
‘People Of Tamil Nadu Are Watching’, BJP’s K Annamalai Slams MK Stalin For Skipping PM Modi’s Rameswaram Event

Accusing Stalin of choosing a holiday in Nilgiris over state progress, Annamalai warned that the “authoritarian” attitude of the DMK would lead to its downfall in the 2026 Assembly elections.

K. Annamalai


Bharatiya Janata Party Tamil Nadu leader K. Annamalai lashed out at Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday for skipping Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official engagements in the state, accusing the DMK leader of prioritizing personal interests over development.

PM Modi, during his visit to Rameswaram, inaugurated the newly constructed Pamban Rail Bridge, India’s first vertical lift sea bridge and launched a slew of infrastructure projects worth over ₹8,300 crore, including major rail and road initiatives across Tamil Nadu. The Prime Minister also performed darshan and pooja at the famous Ramanathaswamy Temple.

While these landmark events unfolded, CM Stalin was notably absent. Annamalai alleged that Stalin cited a state government function as a reason but instead left for a holiday in the Nilgiris. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Annamalai slammed the DMK leader, calling his absence a deliberate snub to the central government’s development agenda.

“Instead of participating in this highly significant event, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Mr. @mkstalin cited a state government function as an excuse and went to Nilgiris to enjoy a holiday,” Annamalai posted.

He further accused the ruling DMK of indulging in “publicity-driven politics” and neglecting the state’s growth. “The people of Tamil Nadu are watching everything. In 2026, they will reject the DMK’s negligent attitude and authoritarian style of governance. The time for change has already begun,” the BJP leader warned.

The new Pamban Bridge, constructed at a cost of ₹545 crore, is expected to boost connectivity to Rameswaram and enhance transport infrastructure in the region. PM Modi also flagged off a new train and ship service during the event and emphasized the government’s commitment to holistic development.

Highlighting the spiritual significance of the day, PM Modi said, “On this auspicious occasion of Shri Ram Navami, divine sunlight adorned Ram Lalla with a grand tilak at the magnificent Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.”

K Annamalai mk stalin

