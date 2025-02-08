Home
Saturday, February 8, 2025
we-woman
‘People Were Fed Up With…’: Priyanka Gandhi On BJP’s Historic Win In Delhi Elections 2025


In a historic political shift, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to form the government in Delhi after more than 26 years, ending the dominance of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the national capital. The election results have delivered a major blow to AAP, while the Congress continues to struggle, failing to secure a single seat for the third consecutive election.

As per the latest trends from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP is leading in 45 out of the 70 assembly seats, while AAP is ahead in 21 seats. So far, both BJP and AAP have secured two confirmed wins each, whereas Congress remains without a victory in yet another disappointing performance.

Priyanka Gandhi: ‘People Voted for Change’

Reacting to the election outcome, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra acknowledged that Delhi’s voters had expressed their frustration with the current administration. She stated that the results reflected the people’s desire for change.

“They were fed up with the way things were and they wanted change. I suppose they voted for change. My congratulations to all those who have won,” Priyanka told reporters during her visit to Kerala.

She further emphasized the need for Congress to work harder and remain connected to people’s issues. “For the rest of us, it just means we have to work harder, stay there, be on the ground, and be responsive to the people’s issues,” she added.

Congress Continues to Struggle

Despite its efforts to revive itself in Delhi, the Congress party is facing another major setback as it appears to be heading for a third consecutive defeat without securing a single seat. The party’s failure to make an impact in the 2025 elections highlights the challenges it faces in regaining its lost ground in Delhi politics.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s return to power in Delhi after over two decades marks a significant political transformation, reshaping the capital’s governance and electoral landscape.

Filed under

BJP Delhi Elections 2025 priyanka gandhi

