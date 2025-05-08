‘People Who Lost Lives In Poonch, Declare Terrorists Victims ‘: AIMIM Chief Owaisi Urges Centre

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, after attending the all-party meeting on national security, urged the central government to use the momentum of Operation Sindoor to both confront Pakistan diplomatically and stand firmly with the people of Kashmir.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, after attending the all-party meeting on national security, urged the central government to use the momentum of Operation Sindoor to both confront Pakistan diplomatically and stand firmly with the people of Kashmir.

Speaking to the media, Owaisi emphasized that the victims of Pakistan’s ceasefire violations in Poonch must be officially recognized as terror casualties. “The government should compensate the families, build homes for them — they’ve lost everything because of Pakistan’s violations,” he said.

#WATCH | Delhi | After the all-party meeting, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says, "The government has a golden opportunity in Kashmir to confront Pakistan and adopt Kashmiris. Those who have lost their lives in Poonch should be declared terrorist victims, and the government should… pic.twitter.com/LplctIj4LU — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025

Referring to India’s retaliatory operation, Owaisi highlighted that two major terrorist hubs — Bhawalpur and Muridke — were among the prime targets destroyed, citing multiple international reports. “This is a strategic success,” he stated.

He also addressed reports circulating in international media suggesting a Rafale jet was downed in Bathinda. “The Indian Air Force must issue a denial if untrue. Misinformation like this can severely affect the morale of our armed forces,” Owaisi cautioned.