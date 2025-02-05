People’s Insight Exit Poll Result: BJP Set To Sweep Delhi Elections

According to the latest People’s Insight Exit Poll, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised for a strong victory in the 70-seat Delhi Assembly.

According to the latest People’s Insight Exit Poll, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised for a strong victory in the 70-seat Delhi Assembly. The poll predicts a significant lead for BJP over the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

People’s Insight Exit Poll Results:

Total Seats: 70

BJP : 40–44

: 40–44 AAP : 25–29

: 25–29 Congress : 1

: 1 Others: 0

BJP’s Strong Comeback

With 40–44 seats, the BJP seems well-positioned to reclaim power in Delhi after years in opposition. The party’s campaign focused on governance, infrastructure development, and reducing corruption appears to have resonated with voters.

Tough Times for AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party is projected to secure 25–29 seats, far short of the majority mark of 36. After 10 years in power, AAP faces a significant challenge in holding on to its voter base amidst controversies and stiff competition from BJP.

Congress Remains on the Sidelines

Once a dominant force in Delhi, the Congress party is predicted to win just 1 seat, further reflecting its struggle to stay relevant in the capital’s political landscape.

