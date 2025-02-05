Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

People’s Insight Exit Poll Result: BJP Set To Sweep Delhi Elections

According to the latest People’s Insight Exit Poll, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised for a strong victory in the 70-seat Delhi Assembly.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
People’s Insight Exit Poll Result: BJP Set To Sweep Delhi Elections


According to the latest People’s Insight Exit Poll, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised for a strong victory in the 70-seat Delhi Assembly. The poll predicts a significant lead for BJP over the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

People’s Insight Exit Poll Results:

Total Seats: 70

  • BJP: 40–44
  • AAP: 25–29
  • Congress: 1
  • Others: 0

BJP’s Strong Comeback

With 40–44 seats, the BJP seems well-positioned to reclaim power in Delhi after years in opposition. The party’s campaign focused on governance, infrastructure development, and reducing corruption appears to have resonated with voters.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Tough Times for AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party is projected to secure 25–29 seats, far short of the majority mark of 36. After 10 years in power, AAP faces a significant challenge in holding on to its voter base amidst controversies and stiff competition from BJP.

Congress Remains on the Sidelines

Once a dominant force in Delhi, the Congress party is predicted to win just 1 seat, further reflecting its struggle to stay relevant in the capital’s political landscape.

Also Read: Matrize Exit Poll: Tight Contest Predicted In Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

Filed under

Delhi Elections 2025 Exit Poll Result People's Insight

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Delhi Exit Polls 2025: This Is The Only Exit Poll Agency That Gives Congress 2 Seats

Delhi Exit Polls 2025: This Is The Only Exit Poll Agency That Gives Congress 2...

Delhi elctions 2025 Poll Of Polls: Exit Polls Predict BJP’s Lead In National Capital

Delhi elctions 2025 Poll Of Polls: Exit Polls Predict BJP’s Lead In National Capital

Manhandling Of Senior Lawyer: Supreme Court Directs Local Bar Body Officials To Appear

Manhandling Of Senior Lawyer: Supreme Court Directs Local Bar Body Officials To Appear

Who Will Win Delhi ? DV Research Exit Poll Result Reveals AAP To Stand Behind BJP

Who Will Win Delhi ? DV Research Exit Poll Result Reveals AAP To Stand Behind...

JVC Exit Poll Results For Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Set For A Strong Showing, AAP Faces Tough Competition

JVC Exit Poll Results For Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Set For A Strong Showing,...

Entertainment

Govt Grants Special Screening Of Ajith’s ‘Vidamuyarchi’ For One Day | Check Show Timings

Govt Grants Special Screening Of Ajith’s ‘Vidamuyarchi’ For One Day | Check Show Timings

What Happened To Justin Bieber? Singer’s New Photos Looking Pale And Exhausted Worry Fans Amid Divorce Rumours With Hailey Bieber

What Happened To Justin Bieber? Singer’s New Photos Looking Pale And Exhausted Worry Fans Amid

Did Ananya Panday Ditch Imtiaz Ali To Work In Karan Johar’s Film With Kartik Aaryan?

Did Ananya Panday Ditch Imtiaz Ali To Work In Karan Johar’s Film With Kartik Aaryan?

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Set For For Global Release On February 6, 2025, Pre-Sales Surpass ₹23 Crore

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Set For For Global Release On February 6, 2025, Pre-Sales Surpass ₹23

Who Was Pushpalatha? Rajinikanth’s Former Co-Star And Veteran South Indian Actress Dies At 87 In Chennai

Who Was Pushpalatha? Rajinikanth’s Former Co-Star And Veteran South Indian Actress Dies At 87 In

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox