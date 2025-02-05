Home
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
People’s Pulse Exit Poll Results: BJP Heads For Landslide Victory

The People’s Pulse Exit Poll indicates a sweeping win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Delhi Assembly elections.

The People’s Pulse Exit Poll indicates a sweeping win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Delhi Assembly elections. Out of the total 70 seats, BJP is predicted to dominate with a massive majority, leaving little room for its rivals.

People’s Pulse Exit Poll Results:

Total Seats: 70

  • BJP: 51–60
  • AAP: 10–19
  • Congress: 0
  • Others: 0

With 51–60 seats, BJP appears to be heading for a decisive victory, fueled by a high-energy campaign and promises of development and stability. AAP, projected to win just 10–19 seats, faces a dramatic setback after years in power. Meanwhile, Congress is predicted to draw a blank, marking a continued decline in the capital’s political scene.

How Accurate Have Exit Polls Been In The Past?

Exit Poll Accuracy in Previous Delhi Elections

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020

  • Exit Polls Prediction: Most exit polls projected a landslide victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with estimates ranging between 50-65 seats.
  • Actual Result: AAP secured 62 seats, while the BJP won 8 seats.
  • Accuracy: Exit polls were largely correct in predicting an AAP sweep, with only minor variations in seat numbers.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2015

  • Exit Polls Prediction: Several agencies predicted a comfortable majority for AAP, with most projections ranging between 35-50 seats.
  • Actual Result: AAP won 67 out of 70 seats, leaving just 3 seats for the BJP.
  • Accuracy: While exit polls predicted an AAP win, they underestimated the party’s landslide victory.

