Wednesday, February 12, 2025
‘Perfect Time To Invest In India’: PM Modi At 14th India-France CEO Forum

PM Modi assured the global business community of a stable, business-friendly environment with consistent policies to drive growth and innovation.

‘Perfect Time To Invest In India’: PM Modi At 14th India-France CEO Forum


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday invited global businesses to take advantage of India’s growing economy, emphasizing that this is the right time to invest as the nation aims to become a developed country, or Viksit Bharat, by 2047. He assured the global business community of a stable, business-friendly environment with consistent policies to drive growth and innovation.

Addressing the 14th India-France CEO Forum, PM Modi described the gathering as a meeting of top business leaders from both nations.

“This forum represents a confluence of the brightest business minds from India and France,” said PM Modi. “I see you working with the mantra of innovate, collaborate, and integrate. You are not just building connections but also strengthening the India-France strategic partnership.”

Strengthening Ties with France
PM Modi’s address followed a warm welcome by French President Emmanuel Macron, who joined him at the forum. Modi recalled their frequent engagements over the past two years, emphasizing the growing collaboration between the two countries.

“It’s a pleasure to participate in this summit alongside President Macron,” said PM Modi. “This is our sixth meeting in two years. Last year, he was the Chief Guest at our Republic Day celebrations. Earlier today, we co-chaired the AI Action Summit together, which was a great success.”

India’s Growth in Key Sectors
PM Modi highlighted India’s strides in artificial intelligence, space technology, and the ‘Make in India’ initiative. He also announced the country’s ambitious goal of achieving 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047, adding that the nuclear sector has now been opened to private players.

Speaking on India’s broader economic growth, the Prime Minister emphasized the country’s transformation into a top investment destination.

“Over the last decade, India has undergone significant changes,” said Modi. “We’ve built a stable and predictable policy ecosystem. Following our strategy of reform, perform, and transform, India is now the world’s fifth-largest economy and the fastest-growing major economy. Soon, we will become the third-largest economy in the world.”

Opportunities for Global Investors
PM Modi encouraged global companies to leverage India’s newly launched Semiconductor and Quantum Missions. He also underscored the growing opportunities in the defense sector, promoting the Make in India and Make for the World initiatives.

“Our identity on the global stage today is that India is rapidly emerging as a preferred global investment destination,” he concluded.

