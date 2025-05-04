‘Permission Was Granted By CRPF’: CRPF Jawan to Challenge Dismissal Over Marriage to Pakistani Woman

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan, Munir Ahmed, has said he will legally challenge his recent dismissal from service over allegations that he hid his marriage to a Pakistani woman.

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan, Munir Ahmed, has said he will legally challenge his recent dismissal from service over allegations that he hid his marriage to a Pakistani woman. According to Ahmed, he had received written approval for the marriage from CRPF headquarters in April 2024 and followed all the required procedures. He claims the sudden termination came as a shock to him and his family.

Dismissal came as a surprise, says Ahmed

Speaking to news agency PTI, Ahmed said he found out about his dismissal through media reports before receiving an official letter from the CRPF confirming the action.

“I initially came to know about my dismissal through media reports. I shortly received a letter from the CRPF informing me about the dismissal, which came as a shock to me and my family, as I had sought and received permission for my marriage to a Pakistani woman from the headquarters,” he said.

Ahmed stated that he had first informed the force about his plans to marry on December 31, 2022. He was then asked to submit a set of documents, including affidavits, the bride’s passport, and marriage-related papers.

“I made the first correspondence on December 31, 2022, informing them of my wish to marry the Pakistani national, and I was asked to complete formalities like enclosing copies of the passport, marriage card, and affidavits. I submitted my affidavit, along with affidavits from my parents, sarpanch, and district development council member, through proper channels and finally got the go-ahead from the headquarters on April 30, 2024,” he added.

CRPF sacked Ahmed without formal inquiry

Despite these claims, the CRPF dismissed Ahmed without conducting a formal inquiry. Officials cited sensitive security concerns as the reason for bypassing the usual process. Under rules related to national security, the force can take immediate action if a situation is considered risky.

An internal investigation by the CRPF concluded that Ahmed had failed to officially declare his marriage, and that his wife had also overstayed her visa in India — both seen as serious breaches of service rules and security protocols.

DIG M Dhinakaran, a CRPF spokesperson, confirmed the dismissal, stating:

“Munir Ahmed has been dismissed from service with immediate effect for concealing his marriage to a Pakistani national and knowingly harbouring her beyond the validity of her visa. His actions were found to be in violation of service conduct and detrimental to national security.”

Ahmed insists he followed all procedures

Munir Ahmed, however, disagrees with the CRPF’s version. He said that while he had applied for a No Objection Certificate (NOC), he was told that no such provision existed in the current process. He claims that he informed authorities at every stage and submitted all documents needed to seek formal approval.

“We got married online on May 24 last year through a video call. Subsequently, I submitted marriage pictures, ‘nikkah’ papers, and the marriage certificate to my 72 Battalion, where I was posted,” he explained.

According to Ahmed, his wife first arrived in India on February 28 on a 15-day visa. They then applied for a Long-Term Visa (LTV) in March and completed all related paperwork, including attending an official interview.

“When she came for the first time on February 28 on a 15-day visa, we applied for a Long-Term Visa in March itself and completed the necessary formalities, including an interview,” he said.

Sudden transfer followed by abrupt dismissal

Ahmed also pointed out that after returning from leave, he was asked to report to his unit’s headquarters in Sunderbani on March 25. Just two days later, he was issued a sudden transfer order and sent to the CRPF’s 41st Battalion in Bhopal, without the usual 15-day joining time.

“I was handed over a transfer order and posted with the 41st Battalion at Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) without being given the mandatory 15-day joining period,” he said.

“I was given the order copy and relieved immediately, leaving me with no option but to join my duties at Bhopal, where I reported on March 29. I faced an interview with the commanding officer and his deputy on reaching there and also completed the documentation process, clearly mentioning my marriage to a Pakistani woman,” he added.

‘Hopeful of getting justice from the court’

Now removed from his job, Ahmed is determined to fight back through legal channels. He believes he followed all rules and expects the court to see his side of the story.

“I am hopeful of getting justice from the court of law,” he said, as he prepares to contest what he calls an unfair dismissal that overlooked the permissions he had already received.