‘Perpetrators Will Not Go Unpunished’: HM Amit Shah, LG Manoj Sinha Condemn Terror Attack On Tourists In Pahalgam

A peaceful visit turned into a nightmare as terrorists opened fire on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, drawing swift condemnation and promises of retaliation from the country’s top leaders.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday condemned the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and pledged severe consequences for those responsible. The attack occurred earlier in the day in the Pahalgam area of Anantnag district, targeting civilians who were reportedly visiting the region.

In a statement on X, Shah expressed his anguish, saying, “Anguished by the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My thoughts are with the family members of the deceased. Those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared, and we will come down heavily on the perpetrators with the harshest consequences.”

The Home Minister also revealed that he had briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the attack and had held a video conference with concerned officials. Shah further announced plans to travel to Srinagar for a security review meeting. “I will shortly leave for Srinagar to hold an urgent security review meeting with all the agencies,” Shah added.

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Reacts

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also condemned the attack, expressing his deep sorrow. “Deeply anguished by the news of terrorist attack in Pahalgam (Jammu & Kashmir). This dastardly attack on innocent civilians is an act of cowardice and highly reprehensible. My thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families,” Singh wrote in his statement.

PM Modi Orders Swift Response To Pahalgam Attack

Following the terrorist attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Amit Shah, directing him to take immediate and necessary measures in response to the incident. The Prime Minister also asked Shah to personally visit the site of the attack in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district to assess the situation.

According to reports, several civilians were injured when terrorists opened fire in Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination in South Kashmir. While the state government has not yet issued an official statement on the number of casualties or injuries, it has been confirmed that the injured have been moved to a local hospital in Pahalgam for treatment.

CM Omar Abdullah Reacts

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed his deep concern over the incident. “The death toll is still being ascertained, so I don’t want to get into those details. They will be officially conveyed as the situation becomes clearer. Needless to say, this attack is much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years,” Abdullah said.

The Chief Minister further condemned the attack, calling it an “abomination.” He added, “I’m shocked beyond belief. This attack on our visitors is an abomination. The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman & worthy of contempt. No words of condemnation are enough. I send my sympathies to the families of the deceased.”

Support for the Injured and Ongoing Investigation

Abdullah also mentioned that arrangements were being made at the hospital for the injured. “I’ve spoken to my colleague, Sakina Itoo, and she has moved to the hospital to oversee arrangements for the injured. I’ll be flying back to Srinagar immediately,” Abdullah said.

Security forces, including the Army and J&K Police, responded quickly to the scene of the attack, and ambulances were rushed to the location to provide immediate medical assistance. Authorities are also continuing with search operations to apprehend the attackers.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Condemns the Attack

Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, also strongly condemned the attack. In a post on X, Sinha expressed his outrage, saying, “I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished. Spoke to the DGP & Security officials. Army and J&K Police teams have rushed to the area and launched search operations.”

Sinha also assured the public that immediate medical attention was being provided to the injured. “Directed the district administration and the health officials to provide immediate medical attention to those admitted at Pahalgam. An injured tourist has been evacuated to GMC Anantnag. I pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured,” he wrote.

