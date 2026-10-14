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Home > India News > Personal Enmity Behind Parminder Jhota Murder, Main Accused To Be Arrested Soon: DIG Mansa Harjeet Singh

Personal Enmity Behind Parminder Jhota Murder, Main Accused To Be Arrested Soon: DIG Mansa Harjeet Singh

The DIG further said, “Preliminary investigation indicates that the murder stemmed from personal enmity. An incident involving the two individuals had also taken place in 2023, and this previous dispute is being examined as part of the investigation.”

Assuring protesters of action, DIG Harjeet Singh said, “We have assured the protesters that the main accused will be arrested within 24 hours.
Assuring protesters of action, DIG Harjeet Singh said, “We have assured the protesters that the main accused will be arrested within 24 hours.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Wed 2026-10-14 11:01 IST

The preliminary investigation into the murder of anti-drug activist Parminder Jhota in Mansa has pointed towards personal enmity as the motive behind the crime, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Harjeet Singh said on Tuesday, assuring that police teams were working to apprehend the main accused within 24 hours. A key associate has been arrested, family members have been detained for questioning, and an FIR has been registered in the case.
 
During a media interaction, DIG Mansa Range Harjeet Singh said, “Police received information about the incident at around 10:30 AM today. Preliminary investigation has revealed that Ashwani Kumar, a chemist shop owner, allegedly fired at Parminder Jhota, an anti-drug activist working in Mansa, with his licensed pistol, resulting in his death.”
 
“An FIR has been registered, and several police teams have been constituted to apprehend the main accused. His family members have been detained for questioning, while one of his key associates has already been arrested. Police teams are coordinating with the CID and other departments to trace and arrest the main accused at the earliest,” he said.
 
The DIG further said, “Preliminary investigation indicates that the murder stemmed from personal enmity. An incident involving the two individuals had also taken place in 2023, and this previous dispute is being examined as part of the investigation.”
 
Assuring protesters of action, DIG Harjeet Singh said, “We have assured the protesters that the main accused will be arrested within 24 hours and that legal action will be taken in accordance with the law.”
 
Meanwhile, AAP Punjab Media In-charge and State General Secretary (Organisation) Baltej Pannu said, “The preliminary police findings pointing towards personal enmity behind Parminder Jhota’s murder must be investigated thoroughly. Whatever the personal dispute may have been, no one has the right to take the law into their own hands.”
 
He added, “Anyone found responsible for this crime must face strict action. The main accused must be apprehended at the earliest, and the investigation must proceed impartially so that justice is delivered in accordance with the law.”
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Personal Enmity Behind Parminder Jhota Murder, Main Accused To Be Arrested Soon: DIG Mansa Harjeet Singh

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Personal Enmity Behind Parminder Jhota Murder, Main Accused To Be Arrested Soon: DIG Mansa Harjeet Singh

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Personal Enmity Behind Parminder Jhota Murder, Main Accused To Be Arrested Soon: DIG Mansa Harjeet Singh

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Personal Enmity Behind Parminder Jhota Murder, Main Accused To Be Arrested Soon: DIG Mansa Harjeet Singh
Personal Enmity Behind Parminder Jhota Murder, Main Accused To Be Arrested Soon: DIG Mansa Harjeet Singh
Personal Enmity Behind Parminder Jhota Murder, Main Accused To Be Arrested Soon: DIG Mansa Harjeet Singh
Personal Enmity Behind Parminder Jhota Murder, Main Accused To Be Arrested Soon: DIG Mansa Harjeet Singh
Personal Enmity Behind Parminder Jhota Murder, Main Accused To Be Arrested Soon: DIG Mansa Harjeet Singh

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