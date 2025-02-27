“Persons Can Seek Anticipatory Bail In Cases Related To GST, Customs Even In Absence Of FIR”: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India issued a landmark ruling on Thursday concerning the authority to make arrests under the GST Act and the Customs Act.

The Supreme Court of India issued a landmark ruling on Thursday concerning the authority to make arrests under the GST Act and the Customs Act, affirming that the rights of accused individuals under the Code of Criminal Procedure (now the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita) also extend to arrests under these statutes.

Applying the precedent established in the Arvind Kejriwal case, the Court underscored that an arrest under The Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) should only be carried out if there are “reasons to believe” that it is necessary.

Noting the striking similarity between Section 19(1) of the PMLA and Section 104 of the Customs Act—both of which confer arrest powers—the Court extended this principle to arrests made under the GST Act.

The Court mandated strict adherence to the GST department’s circulars on arrests and rejected the contention that customs officers should be classified as police officers.

In a significant ruling, the Court held that anticipatory bail applies to cases under the GST Act and the Customs Act, allowing individuals fearing arrest to seek bail even in the absence of a First Information Report (FIR).

The Court also acknowledged complaints regarding coercive tactics employed by tax officials, with Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna citing data suggesting instances of force and undue pressure in tax collection. He clarified that individuals subjected to such practices may seek judicial relief and that officials engaging in coercion would face departmental action.

The Court reinforced its stance by referencing the Nandini Satpathy case.

A Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice Khanna, along with Justices M.M. Sundresh and Bela M. Trivedi, delivered the ruling in response to a consolidated group of 279 petitions challenging the penalty provisions in the Customs Act and the GST Acts (CGST/SGST) on constitutional and procedural grounds. The verdict was reserved on May 16, 2024.

Two separate judgments were issued—one by Chief Justice Khanna and another by Justice Trivedi, who concurred with the ruling but focused on the scope of judicial review.

Key Observations:

– Under the GST Act, private individuals cannot file complaints.

– Arrests must not be based solely on suspicion.

– GST and Customs officers must possess solid, verifiable evidence before executing an arrest, and such evidence must be presented before a Magistrate.

– A recent parliamentary amendment has mitigated but not entirely overturned the impact of the 2011 Om Prakash v. Union of India case.

– Citizens should not be subjected to harassment due to ambiguities in arrest provisions.

The Court expressed particular concern over the lack of clarity in Section 69 of the GST Act, which governs the power of arrest, emphasizing that it would interpret the law in a manner that upholds individual liberty while ensuring effective enforcement.

Chief Justice Khanna further clarified that the statutes in question confer only limited powers of arrest. He observed that while many believe that an investigation cannot progress without an arrest, this is not the intent of these laws.

The Court drew a distinction between an officer’s “power to arrest” and the “necessity of arrest,” reinforcing the principle that arrests must be justified by substantial and verifiable evidence.

Further updates will be provided upon the release of the full judgment.

