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Home > India News > Petrol, Diesel Prices Rise in Himachal Pradesh; Why Government Added 60-Paise Widow, Orphan Cess?

Petrol, Diesel Prices Rise in Himachal Pradesh; Why Government Added 60-Paise Widow, Orphan Cess?

Himachal Pradesh has imposed a 60-paise-per-litre Widow and Orphan Cess on petrol and high-speed diesel. The revenue will fund welfare measures for widows and orphaned children.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Rise in Himachal Pradesh; Why Government Added 60-Paise Widow, Orphan Cess?

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-08-12 09:32 IST

The government of Himachal Pradesh has announced a new Widow and Orphan Cess of 60 paise per litre of petrol and high-speed diesel. These new cess rates will take effect starting midnight, August 11. The collected amount via this cess will go towards the welfare of widows and orphan children in the state, according to the government.

Also, as per another notification by the State Taxes and Excise Department on Tuesday, under Section 6-A of the Himachal Pradesh Value Added Tax Act, 2005, this new tax will be charged at the very first point of petrol and high-speed diesel sales in the state, as per an ANI report. According to the official notification, both petrol and diesel will now be taxed with an additional ₹0.60 per litre.

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Why Has Himachal Pradesh Introduced The Cess?

The new levy comes after the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly passed the Himachal Pradesh Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026 during the Budget Session earlier this year.

The amended law gave the state government the power to impose a Widow and Orphan Cess of up to ₹5 per litre on petrol and high-speed diesel. The government has now fixed the levy at 60 paise. This is well below the maximum limit allowed under the amended law.

BJP Opposes Widow And Orphan Cess

The decision has faced criticism from the Opposition BJP. Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur questioned the move and said it was inappropriate to generate revenue “in the name of widows and orphans”, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had defended the provision during the Assembly debate.

“The maximum limit for this cess is ₹5, now, whether we choose to levy 10 paise or ₹2, is at our discretion,” Sukhu had said. He also hit back at the Opposition while defending the welfare objective behind the levy.

“If we are taking steps for the welfare of widows and orphaned children, the opposition should support it instead of opposing,” he said.

How Will The New Fuel Levy Be Collected?

The 60 paise cess would be levied at the first sale of the fuel in Himachal Pradesh. This cess would be levied even before the fuel passes through the other levels of sale. 

The department has distributed the notification to the Commissioner, State Taxes and Excise, and other officers for implementing the same.

This cess would increase the price of petrol and diesel in Himachal Pradesh. According to the government, the additional revenue that comes from this cess would be used for welfare purposes of the widows and orphaned children.

What Does The 60-Paise Cess Mean For Consumers?

The direct impact on the consumer would be an increase of 60 paise in the price of the fuel due to this cess. The amount is very low compared to the ₹5 ceiling which was fixed by the Assembly. Therefore, the government can impose the cess without crossing the maximum limit of the amendment act.

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Petrol, Diesel Prices Rise in Himachal Pradesh; Why Government Added 60-Paise Widow, Orphan Cess?

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Petrol, Diesel Prices Rise in Himachal Pradesh; Why Government Added 60-Paise Widow, Orphan Cess?
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