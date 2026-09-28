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Home > India News > PhD From Jail: Sharjeel Imam Seeks Computer Access to Research Material, Delhi HC Seeks Tihar Response

PhD From Jail: Sharjeel Imam Seeks Computer Access to Research Material, Delhi HC Seeks Tihar Response

Appearing for Sharjeel Imam, advocate Ahmad Ibrahim told the court that his client had been in custody since 2020 and was in the final year of his PhD when he was arrested. The court was informed that his PhD synopsis had been approved by both the University Grants Commission (UGC) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

As per Imams plea, he wants access to research material stored on a pen drive through a computer available inside the jail.
As per Imams plea, he wants access to research material stored on a pen drive through a computer available inside the jail.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Mon 2026-09-28 13:47 IST

Sharjeel Imam is seeking to complete his PhD from Tihar Jail. In an attempt to get access to research material, the 2020 Delhi riots accused on Monday approached the Delhi High Court seeking offline access to research material stored in a pen drive. Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has sought a response from Tihar jail authorities on the plea by Sharjeel Imam.

Justice Sanjeev Narula directed the jail authorities to file a status report on Sharjeel’s request and listed the matter for further hearing on November 2.

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Appearing for Sharjeel Imam, advocate Ahmad Ibrahim told the court that his client had been in custody since 2020 and was in the final year of his PhD when he was arrested. The court was informed that his PhD synopsis had been approved by both the University Grants Commission (UGC) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

As per Imam’s plea, he wants access to research material stored on a pen drive through a computer available inside the jail. His counsel Ibrahim proposed that the material could be transferred to a computer without internet or Wi-Fi connectivity and that Imam could access it under the supervision of jail officials.

Over 2000 files sought

The court was told that the research material comprises approximately 2,132 files, including academic articles, books and screenshots of archival records.

Imam’s advocate submitted that the pen drive could be used by jail authorities to upload the material onto an offline computer, after which Imam could be permitted to access it under supervision.

The Delhi Police did not oppose the request before the trial court, according to the prosecution’s submission before the High Court. The Special Public Prosecutor said the objection came from the jail authorities who suggested that access could be give under their supervision after verifying the material Imam seeks to use.

Sharjeel Imam’s bail plea also pending

The development comes as Sharjeel Imam’s remains in custody in connection with a case relating to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the February 2020 Northeast Delhi riots. He faces charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), among other provisions.

Imam’s regular bail plea in the case is also pending before the Delhi High Court. The court had recently listed the bail proceedings involving Imam and Umar Khalid for September 30.

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PhD From Jail: Sharjeel Imam Seeks Computer Access to Research Material, Delhi HC Seeks Tihar Response

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PhD From Jail: Sharjeel Imam Seeks Computer Access to Research Material, Delhi HC Seeks Tihar Response

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PhD From Jail: Sharjeel Imam Seeks Computer Access to Research Material, Delhi HC Seeks Tihar Response

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PhD From Jail: Sharjeel Imam Seeks Computer Access to Research Material, Delhi HC Seeks Tihar Response
PhD From Jail: Sharjeel Imam Seeks Computer Access to Research Material, Delhi HC Seeks Tihar Response
PhD From Jail: Sharjeel Imam Seeks Computer Access to Research Material, Delhi HC Seeks Tihar Response
PhD From Jail: Sharjeel Imam Seeks Computer Access to Research Material, Delhi HC Seeks Tihar Response
PhD From Jail: Sharjeel Imam Seeks Computer Access to Research Material, Delhi HC Seeks Tihar Response

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