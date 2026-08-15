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Home > India News > Phone Snatched, Slapped and Kicked: What Happened to Meerut Delivery Boy Over 5-Minute Delay?

Phone Snatched, Slapped and Kicked: What Happened to Meerut Delivery Boy Over 5-Minute Delay?

A Blinkit delivery agent was allegedly assaulted in Meerut after arriving five minutes late with an order. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media.

Phone Snatched, Slapped and Kicked: What Happened to Meerut Delivery Boy Over 5-Minute Delay?

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-08-15 16:08 IST

A delivery boy was brutally beaten up in Meerut city after he turned up five minutes late for delivering an order. Footage of the incident has become viral on social media websites, where the assault can be seen on the delivery agent outside an apartment building. The incident allegedly happened around 9:30 pm on 14th August 2026, in Ganga Heights apartment under Bhawanuan police station area.

CCTV Shows Argument Turning Violent

The viral CCTV footage shows Amit, wearing a red shirt, arriving at the apartment with an order. He rings the doorbell of a flat. A man then comes out. The two appear to speak before an argument breaks out.

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The man is seen taking Amit’s mobile phone. He then allegedly starts assaulting the delivery agent. The footage shows the man slapping and kicking Amit. During the incident, the delivery boy can be heard asking for his mobile phone back.

A woman also comes out of the flat and remains at the spot. The footage later shows Amit being taken inside the flat. It is being claimed that he was assaulted inside the apartment as well. He is later brought back outside.

Police Identify People Involved

CO Sadar Dehat Sudhir Kumar said the police came across the viral video through social media. He said an investigation confirmed that the incident took place on August 14.

According to Kumar, a Blinkit delivery agent had arrived with an order. The accused allegedly “misbehaved with and assaulted him on the pretext that he had arrived late.” Police have identified all the people involved in the incident.

Case To Be Registered, Raids Underway

Kumar said police were obtaining a written complaint from the delivery agent. A case was being registered at Bhawanuan police station under the relevant sections. He also said police teams were conducting continuous raids to arrest the accused.

“The accused would be arrested soon,” Kumar said.

The officer added that the situation at the spot remained peaceful and there was no law-and-order issue. Further legal action is underway as per the rules.

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Phone Snatched, Slapped and Kicked: What Happened to Meerut Delivery Boy Over 5-Minute Delay?
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